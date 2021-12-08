COVID-19 Impact on Medical Imaging Phantoms Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (PTW Freiburg GmbH, Leeds Test Objects LTD, Gold Standard Phantoms)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Medical Imaging Phantoms Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Medical Imaging Phantoms Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Medical Imaging Phantoms analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue. These ensure that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information. Calibration carried out using phantoms is traceable and as per national and international standards. Advantages offered by medical imaging phantoms are improved medical imaging technique, speedy clinical trials of drugs, and consistent, accurate, and optimal results. These also play a crucial role in innovation and development of advanced diagnostic imaging techniques. These advantages are expected to propel the global medical imaging phantoms market during the forecast period.

The report originally introduced Medical Imaging Phantoms basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Medical Imaging Phantoms for each application.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market by Top Manufacturers:

PTW Freiburg GmbH, Leeds Test Objects LTD, Gold Standard Phantoms, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Pure Imaging Phantoms, Dielectric Corporation, Modus Medical Devices Inc., Carville Limited., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc. (CIRS, A Castleray), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

By Device Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms, Ultrasound Phantoms, CT Phantoms, MRI Phantoms, Nuclear Imaging Phantoms, Others

By End-user

Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories, Medical Device Companies ,

