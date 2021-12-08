Liquid Biopsy Industry 2021 to 2024: Global Market Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue with Analysis of Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Liquid Biopsy Market reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Liquid Biopsy Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Liquid Biopsy analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive test to assess cancer genetic status based on the analysis of circulating biomarkers that are present in the plasma component of the blood. Liquid biopsies are majorly utilized in the field of oncology. Liquid biopsy can improve and/or resolve several inherent problems found with current cancer treatment, enabling early cancer detection, mutation detection, tumor monitoring during treatment, and recurrence monitoring via a non-invasive blood draw. In addition to being non-invasive, liquid biopsies have the potential to detect cancer before substantial tumor formation, assess multiple mutations within the tumor (reducing heterogeneity concerns), quantitatively monitor treatment progress, and identify new mutations as they emerge as well as monitor for recurrence to detect cancer before imaging-detectable tumor formation or metastasis. In addition to oncology, liquid biopsies are applicable in prenatal testing and transplant care.

The report analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Liquid Biopsy request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Liquid Biopsy for each application.

Liquid Biopsy Market by Top Manufacturers:

Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc.

By Application

Oncology, NIPT, Transplant Diagnostics, Others

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC), Free Nucleic Acid, Extracellular vesicles/Exosomes

By End-user

Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Others

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Liquid Biopsy market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Liquid Biopsy industry.

Different types and applications of Liquid Biopsy industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Liquid Biopsy Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Liquid Biopsy industry.

SWOT analysis of Liquid Biopsy Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Liquid Biopsy market Forecast.

