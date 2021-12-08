Latest Research on 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market 2021 with New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis Containg Key Players: The Perstorp Group, BASF SE, Dow DuPont

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

2-Ethylhexanoic acid, a member of the medium-chain fatty acids family, occurs as a light-yellow-colored liquid with mild odor. It is commonly used in the preparation of metal derivatives that are soluble in non-polar organic solvents. Metal derivatives thus produced are used as catalysts in polymerization reactions. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is generally used in esters for polyvinylbutyral film plasticizers and synthetic lubricants, in metal salts for paint dryers, in automotive coolants, PVC stabilizers, and cosmetics. The butyraldehyde method and the octanol method are two common processes by which 2-ethylhexanoic acid is produced. 2-ethylhexanoic acid is a carboxylic acid and it reacts with almost all bases with the release of a substantial amount of heat. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid can be oxidized by strong oxidizing agents and reduced by strong reducing agents. It initiates polymerization reactions and catalyzes chemical reactions.

2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market by Top Manufacturers:

The Perstorp Group, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Inc., The Eastman Chemical Company, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, OXEA Chemicals, Elekeiroz, Shenyang Zhangming

By Method of Production

Butyraldehyde, Octanol

By Application

PVB Plasticizers, Synthetic Lubricants, Paint Dryers, PVC Stabilizers, Drugs, Emollients, Others

By End-user

Chemical, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Others

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid industry.

Different types and applications of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid industry.

SWOT analysis of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market Forecast.

