D-amino Acid Market: Global Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Chain Analysis and Regional Market Forecast 2021 to 2024

D-amino Acid Market reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major D-amino Acid Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The D-amino Acid analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Amino acids are compounds whose molecules encompass amine group (-NH2) and carboxyl group (-COOH). D-amino acid is a class of unnatural amino acids. It is a constituent of natural peptides produced primarily by microorganisms, using the non-ribosomal mechanism of synthesis. D-amino acid is a component of certain peptide antibiotics and is present in walls of certain microorganisms. D-amino acids are chiral form of L-amino acids. They are widely used in pharmaceutical synthesis (medicine and pesticides), food, animal feed, etc. The global D-amino acid market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, driven by the increase in demand for D-amino acid in the pharmaceutical industry.

D-amino Acid Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of D-amino Acid for each application.

D-amino Acid Market by Top Manufacturers:

Evonik Industries AG, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd, Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd, Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd, AnaSpec, Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., YONEYAMA YAKUHIN KOGYO CO., LTD., Varsal Chemicals

By Product

D-Alanine, D-Glutamic Acid, D-Aspartic Acid, D-Methionine, D-Threonine, D-Tryptophan, D-Leucine, D-Phenylalanine, Others (D-Histidine, D-Proline, D-Serine, etc.)

By End-use Industry

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Others (Research Institutes, Laboratories, etc.)

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America D-amino Acid market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of D-amino Acid industry.

Different types and applications of D-amino Acid industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of D-amino Acid Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of D-amino Acid industry.

SWOT analysis of D-amino Acid Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of D-amino Acid market Forecast.

