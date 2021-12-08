Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Report 2021-2024 Major Manufacturers Performance, Market Share and Size (Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Glass flake coatings possess superior properties such as anticorrosion and anti-abrasion. They also offer barrier to high temperature and harsh chemicals. Glass flake coatings are widely used in various applications due to their characteristics of fire retardancy, mechanical reinforcement, dimensional stability, and UV light resistance. These coatings provide protection from physical and chemical corrosion. Therefore, they are extensively employed in marine, infrastructure, and construction industries.

Glass Flake Coatings Market by Top Manufacturers:

Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Hempel A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Berger Paints India Limited, RPM International Inc, Chemco International Ltd., CLEAN COATS PRIVATE LIMITED, DENSO CORPORATION

By Resin Type

Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester

By Substrate

Metal, Concrete

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas, Marine, Industrial, Power Generation, Wastewater Treatment, Others (Paper & Pulp, Infrastructure, and Transportation)

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Glass Flake Coatings market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Glass Flake Coatings industry.

Different types and applications of Glass Flake Coatings industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Glass Flake Coatings Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Glass Flake Coatings industry.

SWOT analysis of Glass Flake Coatings Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Glass Flake Coatings market Forecast.

