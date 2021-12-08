Latest Research on Pigment Market 2021 with New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis Containg Key Players: The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Pigment Market" Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Pigment Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Pigment analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Pigments are insoluble particulate materials that provide color, opacity, gloss control, and certain properties such as corrosion inhibition. Pigments add a coloring effect to different substrates. Pigments improve light fastness, heat resistance, hiding power, opacity, and transparency. Based on product, the pigments market has been broadly classified into three categories: inorganic, organic, and specialty. Titanium dioxide, iron oxide, carbon black, chromium compounds, etc. form a class of inorganic pigments with extensive industrial usage. Titanium-based pigments are extensively utilized in the colorants industry. The extracted titanium dioxide used to synthesize pigments is available in two crystalline forms: anatase and rutile. The synthesis involves two routes: chloride and sulfate. Titanium dioxide pigments are employed in the paints & coatings industry. A few micrometers of a coating with titanium dioxide pigments is sufficient to cover the substrate completely. On the other hand, azo compounds, quinacridone, and phthalocyanine are the most commonly used organic pigments. Specialty pigments include classic organic, metallic, fluorescent, phosphorescent, and luminescent pigments. They offer improved performance with excellent visual effects.

Pigment Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Pigment for each application.

Pigment Market by Top Manufacturers:

The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, BASF SE, LANXESS, Clariant International AG, Ferro Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Cathay Industries Group, Heubach GmbH, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Altana AG

By Product

Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Specialty Pigments

By End-user

Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Plastics, Construction Materials, Others

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Pigment Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Pigment market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Pigment industry.

Different types and applications of Pigment industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Pigment Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Pigment industry.

SWOT analysis of Pigment Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Pigment market Forecast.

