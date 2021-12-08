COVID-19 Impact on Silica Flour Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Premier Silica LLC, Silica International Silica Industries, U.S. Silica)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Silica flour is a finely ground silica sand that offers superior purity and very high silica content of around 98.0% or above. Silica sand mined from reserves is processed to obtain silica flour. Mined silica sand is washed, attritioned, scrubbed, hydraulically sized using mills with sieves of various mesh sizes, and dried to obtain different sizes of silica flour. A commonly used mesh size range for grinding silica sand is 50 mesh to 550 mesh. Silica flour ground using mesh size ranges of 100–200 mesh and 200–325 mesh are highly preferred for applications such as fiberglass, oil well cementing operations, sodium silicate, etc. These are among the major application segments of silica flour. There is comparatively high demand for silica flour produced using a mesh size of 100–325. The global silica flour market is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in end-user industries such as fiberglass, oil & gas, etc.

Silica Flour Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Silica Flour for each application.

Silica Flour Market by Top Manufacturers:

Premier Silica LLC, Silica International Silica Industries, U.S. Silica, Sil Industrial Minerals, Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Delmon Group of Companies, Opta Minerals Inc., Al Marbaie Est., Saudi Emirates Pulverization Industries Company (SEPICO)

By Application

Sodium Silicate, Fiberglass, Cultured Marble, Reinforcing Filler (Plastics, Rubbers, Paints & Coatings, etc.), Foundry Work, Ceramic Frits & Glaze, Oil Well Cement, Glass & Clay Production, Others (Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Silica Flour Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Silica Flour market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Silica Flour industry.

Different types and applications of Silica Flour industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Silica Flour Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Silica Flour industry.

SWOT analysis of Silica Flour Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Silica Flour market Forecast.

