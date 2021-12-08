Roofing Market: Global Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Chain Analysis and Regional Market Forecast 2021 to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Roofing Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Roofing Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Roofing analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Roofing materials are the building blocks of external layers of a building. These include shingles, insulation, waterproofing, siding, windows/doors, and railing. Application of roofing materials depends on the raw materials that they are processed from. These raw materials range from natural products, such as thatches and slates, to commercially available products such as asphalt, tiles, metal, bitumen, and plastic sheeting. Roofing materials are placed on top of a secondary layer called ‘underlayment.’ This layer is primarily made up of water-resistant materials. Sometimes, it also consists of cooling materials, heat reflecting materials, etc.

The report originally introduced Roofing basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Also it analysed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Roofing request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc. In the end, the report introduced new design SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Roofing Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Roofing for each application.

Roofing Market by Top Manufacturers:

CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, TAMKO Building Products, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Johns Manville Corp.), Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Sika AG, IKO Industries Ltd., SKC Thailand Co. Ltd., Soprema Group, Fangxing Building Materials Co., Ltd., Metecno Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., Owens Corning, Koster Waterproofing Systems, Max Roofing Systems Pvt. Ltd.

By Product

Bituminous, Metal, Tiles, Elastomeric, Others

By Application

Residential, Commercial, Non-commercial

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Roofing Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Roofing market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Roofing industry.

Different types and applications of Roofing industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Roofing Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Roofing industry.

SWOT analysis of Roofing Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Roofing market Forecast.

