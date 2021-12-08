Synthetic Graphite Industry 2021 to 2024: Global Market Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue with Analysis of GrafTech International, Showa Denko K.K., SGL Group

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured through the high-temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials.

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured through the high-temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. The main application of high-purity synthetic graphite is as a carbon raiser additive in iron and steel. This application consumes a significant portion of synthetic graphite.

Synthetic Graphite Market by Top Manufacturers:

GrafTech International, Showa Denko K.K., SGL Group, Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., SEC Carbon, Ltd., Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd., Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd.

By Product

Electrodes, Isostatic, Specialty Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Others

By End-use Industry

Electronics, Nuclear Industry, Chemical Industry, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgy, Energy Storage & Transmission, Others

