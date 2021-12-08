Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 9.4% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities,Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Overview

The global aircraft seat actuation system market was valued at US$ 501.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The global aircraft seat actuation system market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come due to the growing demand for premium economy seats along with the rising number of air passenger traffic worldwide. As per a recent report published in 2019, by World Air Transport Statistics, in 2018, that there is around 7 percent increase in international passenger traffic and 6.8% increase in domestic passenger travel as compared to 2017. Moreover, the growing urban air mobility platform along with the growing low-cost airlines are some of the key opportunities for the global aircraft seat actuation system market over the upcoming years. Besides, the regulations to install 16G seats in all aircraft long with regulatory frameworks are some of the key factors estimated to hamper the global aircraft seat actuation system market growth in the years to come.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global aircraft seat actuation system market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global aircraft seat actuation system market, the demand for aircraft seat actuation system has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased travelling during the COVID-19 period.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Report Highlights

Based on the seat class, the first class and economy class categories are estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period in the aircraft seat actuation system market. This is ascribed to growing consumer income along with the increased consumer preference towards air travel.

The linear category dominated the global market in 2020 and presumed to continue its dominance over the upcoming years due to its advantages such as enhanced reclined axes, outbound flap control, along with comfort features including leg rest and footrest. Besides, the rotary category is expected to witness fastest CAGR over the upcoming years. This is mainly due to the capabilities of rotary such as 360-degree rotation capabilities, reduced noise features, and its smooth operation.

Based on the regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the developed aviation industry coupled with the adoption of advanced technologies in the aircraft systems in the region. The U.S. accounted for the highest share in the global aircraft seat actuation system market in 2020 and is presumed to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global aircraft seat actuation system market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global aircraft seat actuation system market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

