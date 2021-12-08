Horticulture Lighting Market Size 2021 with CAGR of 20.2%, Top Growth Companies: asAgrolux; Bridgelux, Signify N.V, Heliospectra

A new statistical surveying study titled Horticulture Lighting Market investigates a few critical features identified with Horticulture Lighting Market covering industry condition, division examination, and focused scene. Down to earth ideas of the market are referenced in a straightforward and unassuming way in this report. A far-reaching and exhaustive essential investigation report features various actualities, for example, improvement factors, business upgrade systems, measurable development, monetary benefit or misfortune to support peruses and customers to comprehend the market on a global scale.

Growing awareness about sustainable crops and increasing government initiatives in various developed as well as developing countries to support sustainability are expected to boost the adoption rate of horticultural lighting systems during the forecast period. For example, horticulturalists across the Netherlands, the second-largest exporter of agricultural products after the U.S., are experimenting with the use of multi-colored LEDs for potential yield enhancement, product quality and taste improvement, as well as cost reduction of greenhouse energy.

Furthermore, the legalization of cannabis for medicinal purposes by various governments globally over the past few years is accelerating the growth of the market. In the U.S., in 33 states, including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Columbia District, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and Illinois, the government has legalized medical cannabis. In Canada, cannabis purchases have been fully authorized across the country as well.

Competitive Landscape: Horticulture Lighting Market: asAgrolux; Bridgelux, Inc.; Signify N.V.; Heliospectra AB; PARsource; Lumileds Holding B.V.; Hortilux Schréder B.V.; OSRAM Licht AG; General Electric Company; and Hubbell, Inc.

Moreover, the report elaborates different internal and external factors of the global Horticulture Lighting market. Data related to organizations such as the sales amassed by the manufacturers have also been mentioned. The report offers data related to the firm’s price models along with gross margins. The report further focuses on market dynamics, growth drivers, developing market segments, and the market growth curve based on past, present, and future market data.

To comprehend global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

