Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market to 2027 with CAGR of 7.2%, Top Growth Companies: Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom

The OTA testing helps in ensuring proper performance of a device for which they are intended to be. OTA test has its significance as it helps in determining the performance of a wireless device in the real world. For instance, a tablet with improperly placed antennas might undergo through low LTE downlink and uplink speeds, primarily when the device is held incorrectly. The OTA tests are conducted to verify certain products as per the set standards.

The M2M and IoT device manufacturers uses OTA certified products for their wireless devices. OTA Testing is an approach which is used to foresee the consistency and performance of a wireless device in the consumer market. In this testing, the wireless device is placed in a free space environment and within a test chamber. Inside the test chamber, real-life situations are simulated to know about performance capability and how the device answers in unique device scenarios.

Competitive Landscape: Over the Air (OTA) Testing Market: Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas SA, Cetecom GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., ROHDE & SCHWARZ GmbH & Co. KG, SGS SA, TUV Rheinland AG, and UL LLC among others.

The OTA testing market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries which experiences continuous growth in the electronics industry. Due to a rise in the disposable income of individuals, demand for advanced consumer electronics such as smart wearable, smartphones, tablets are increasing. This factor helps the entire electronics industry of the region to boom and henceforth, assists in accelerating the business opportunities for OTA testing providers. This would ultimately boost the business of OTA testing market.

