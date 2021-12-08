December 8, 2021

Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The Global Robotic Surgical Procedures Market is anticipated to reach USD 13271.6 Mn by 2025 as per a report published by Fortune Business Insights. According to the report, titled “Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Gynecology, Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market covered a value of USD 3912.2 Mn in the year 2017. Furthermore, growing preference for minimally-invasive surgical procedures is expected to encourage the global market exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 16.6% by 2025. The report also mentioned that technological developments in surgical robots will propel growth of the market.

Leading Players operating in the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market are: 

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

  • Medtronic
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Accuray Incorporated
  • Smith & Nephew
  • CMR Surgical Ltd
  • Verb Surgical Inc.
  • Avatera Medical GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

  • Gynecology
  • Urology
  • General Surgery
  • Orthopedics
  • Others

 

By Geography

  • North America (USA and Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Rest of the World

 

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

 

  • Comprehensive analysis of the Robotic Surgical Procedures Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
  • Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
  • Identifies market restraints and boosters.
  • Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

