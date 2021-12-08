Netherlands HomeHealthcare Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population is driving the “Netherlands home healthcare market”. The above information is published in a report, titled “Netherlands Home Healthcare: Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.”Fortune Business Insights in the report predicts thatrising geriatric population in the Netherlands is leading to high demand for home healthcare equipment.

Some of the other companies operating in the Netherlands home healthcare market include

Molnlycke Health Care,

ConvaTec Group plc

Melsungen AG

Hollister Inc.

Coloplast

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P. among others.

Government-backed Support Regarding New Policies and Acts Propel the Market’s Growth

Under the Social Support Act, Dutch people who need home assistance can apply for a wheelchair from local authorities. These local authorities provide assistance to elderly people, autistic children, and families who require parenting support. The government in the Netherlands are heavily investing in several acts which include Long-term Care Act, the Health Insurance Act, among others. These acts predominantly take care of elderly people and offer medication and assistance they need. Such policies are expected to increase the adoption of home health solutions. Dutch people are increasingly spending on healthcare, which is another factor driving the market. As per the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, healthcare expenditure is estimated to be approx. 77 Euro Billion each year. Rising healthcare expenditure is enabling growth in the market. In addition to this, the Netherlands government is planning to invest US$ 3376.0 Mn in 2019. This amount will be used to offer assistance, self-reliance, and care to elderly patients. All the above factors are expected to drive the Netherlands home healthcare market during the forecast period.