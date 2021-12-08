Hemophilia Drugs Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027

December 8, 2021

The Global Hemophilia Drugs Market covered the value of US$ 9875.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 15830.3 Mn by 2025. Furthermore, the global market for hemodialysis is expected to report a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The above information was published in a report, titled “Hemophilia Drugs Market Size”, Share and Global Trend by Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”

The report covers:

  • Global Hemophilia Drugs Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
  • Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
  • Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
  • Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
  • Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Hemophilia Drugs Market are: 

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

  • Grifols SA
  • CSL Behring
  • Octapharma AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Bioverativ Inc.
  • FERRING LÄKEMEDEL AB
  • Aptevo Therapeutics
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Novo Nordisk

Global Hemophilia Treatment Drugs Market Segmentation

By Disease Indication

  • Hemophilia A
  • Hemophilia B
  • Hemophilia C

 

By Therapy Type

  • Recombinant Therapy
  • Plasma therapy
  • Others

 

By Distribution Channels

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online Pharmacy

