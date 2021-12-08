Automotive Keyless Entry System Market 2021 Size | Share, Regional Growth Analysis, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2028

Rising incidents of car thefts worldwide will be the central driving factor for the global automotive keyless entry system market size, states the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Keyless Entry Type (Biometrics, Card-Based, Remote Access), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Stealing of cars usually occurs due to insufficient or substandard safety features and majority of them are made possible by the ease of which thieves are able to break car locks, start the engine, and flee.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-keyless-entry-system-market-101979

According to the INTERPOL Stolen Motor Vehicles database, nearly 143,000 vehicles across the globe were identified as stolen in 2018. Data collected from 130 participating countries revealed that cars stolen in Europe were found in Australia and South America, buttressing the point that cars are shockingly easy to steal and are apparently easier to transport across continents. Therefore, there is a desperate need for reliable safety features in both economical and luxury cars, which is one of the leading automotive keyless entry system market trends.

Top Players Covered in the Report:

Denso Corporation

Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd.

Valeo S.A.

Mitsubishi Electric Group

Lear Corporation

TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

Marquardt Switches Inc.

Continental Automotive GmbH

Atmel Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Alps Automotive Inc.

Request Customization of this [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-keyless-entry-system-market-101979

Prohibitive Installation Costs to Dampen Sales Prospects

Keyless entry systems offer a host of advantages for car buyers such as convenience, automatic locking, and enhanced security. However, these systems come with a high price tag. For instance, in India, if the car does not come with a preinstalled keyless system, the cost of installing it independently from third parties can cost upwards of ₹20,000 for regular cars such as the Volkswagen Polo; in case of luxury cars, it can cost up to ₹1 lakh. Furthermore, these systems are not fool-proof when it comes to security. As most of the keyless entry systems work on data transmission and use radio frequency to communicate with the owner, it has become easy for hackers to employ sophisticated programming tools and steal vehicles. Thus, while these advanced systems boast of a slew of benefits, a prospective customer must keep in mind their probable shortcomings and make an informed decision.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Pack; North America to Showcase Steady Growth

Among regions, Asia-Pacific is slated to dominate the automotive keyless entry system market share during the forecast period. Technological advancements by Japanese carmakers and a flourishing automotive industry in India and China will be the main factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, rising demand for superior safety features fostered by increasing purchasing power will further propel the market here. North America is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years owing to the high uptake of luxury cars with advanced features and strong presence of established players in the region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-keyless-entry-system-market-101979

Industry Developments:

April 2019: Lear Corporation, the Michigan-based automotive electrical systems maker, acquired Xevo Inc., the Seattle-based automotive software leader, through a definitive agreement. The takeover would empower Lear to amplify its market reach by incorporating Xevo’s data-driven software solutions for car buyers with its own offerings.

Lear Corporation, the Michigan-based automotive electrical systems maker, acquired Xevo Inc., the Seattle-based automotive software leader, through a definitive agreement. The takeover would empower Lear to amplify its market reach by incorporating Xevo’s data-driven software solutions for car buyers with its own offerings. January 2019: Germany-based Continental AG and US-based Avis Budget Group announced that they would take their partnership forward by enhancing each other’s portfolio. The joining of forces would be accomplished with Avis Group equipping its connected cars fleet in Europe and the US with Continental’s Key as a Service (KaaS) technology.

Related Reports:

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

Top 10 Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends to Watch Post-COVID

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]