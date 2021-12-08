December 8, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

LED Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Its Application and Types with Region by 2024

2 min read
2 hours ago pravin.k

LED

LED Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. LED market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244377

Key Market Trends:

General Purpose Lighting to Hold Major Share

The alternatives to incandescent light bulbs, which are energy efficient, have been available for a long time. Since the past few years, market conditions have been favoring and LED bulbs are poised for widespread consumer adoption.

Moreover, price decrease, energy savings, and an independent certification for rigorous performance standards are bolstering customer satisfaction. Traditional incandescent light bulbs comprising of 100-40W bulbs have catered to the basic lighting needs in the country for more than a century. However, 90% of the energy used is wasted as heat and only 10% is used to deliver light.

The adoption of LED bulbs has been majorly augmented by the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) of 2007 general service lamp standards. The maximum wattage standards, which began to take effect from 2012, requires a 25% efficiency increase for all general service lamps.

Market Overview:

  • The US LED market was valued at USD 8.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Residential LEDs, especially ENERGY STAR rated products, use at least 75% less energy, and last 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting. Widespread use of LED light also has the most significant potential impact on energy savings in the United States.
  • The high efficiency and directional nature of LEDs make them perfect for multiple industrial uses. LED lights are increasingly being incorporated in parking garage lightway, walkway, street lights, modular lighting, and task lighting among other things.
  • The LED lighting penetration in terms of cumulative installations is significantly lower compared to its market share of unit shipments. There are two primary reasons for this phenomenon. Firstly, the total number of lighting products installed, i.e. the U.S. inventory of lighting, is significantly larger than the total number shipped each year, since the lifetime of lighting products in several applications exceeds one year.
  • Secondly, the cumulative installed penetration of LED lighting increases as it replaces conventional lighting technologies. Therefore, when an existing LED product installed is replaced by a newer LED product, either due to failure or lighting upgrade, it results in almost zero net gain to the installed penetration of LED lighting. The importance of this phenomenon increases the longer a technology is available on the market and affects the cumulative installed stock of LED lights. <

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Acuity Brands Inc.
  • Cree Inc.
  • GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Hubbell Incorporated
  • Feit Electric Company Inc.
  • OSRAM Licht AG
  • Philips Lighting
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Bridgelux Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • The LED market is segmented into two categories, indoor and outdoor, based on the type of use. The indoor segment is further subdivided into the residential, commercial, and industrial sector. Based on category type, the market is further segmented into general purpose, integrated fixture/luminaire, linear, and reflector.

    LED market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the LED market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the LED market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244377

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of LED market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries LED market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of LED?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of LED market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in LED space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the LED market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global LED Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244377   

    Study objectives of LED Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the LED market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the LED market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and LED market trends that influence the global LED market

    Detailed TOC of LED Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 PESTLE Analysis
    4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Use
    5.1.1 Indoor
    5.1.1.1 Residential
    5.1.1.2 Commercial
    5.1.1.3 Industrial
    5.1.2 Outdoor
    5.2 By Category Type
    5.2.1 General Purpose
    5.2.2 Integrated Fixture/Luminaire
    5.2.3 Linear
    5.2.4 Reflector

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Vendor Market Share
    6.2 Company Profiles
    6.2.1 Acuity Brands Inc.
    6.2.2 Cree Inc.
    6.2.3 GE Lighting (General Electric Co.)
    6.2.4 Eaton Corporation
    6.2.5 Hubbell Incorporated
    6.2.6 Feit Electric Company Inc.
    6.2.7 OSRAM Licht AG
    6.2.8 Philips Lighting
    6.2.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
    6.2.10 Bridgelux Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244377

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Data Center Racks Market 2021: Market Growth, Industry Size, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Research Report 2022 – 2027: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Detail Overview of Top Key Companies

    Adhesive Papers Market 2021: Market Growth, Scope, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands, Market Restraints, Research Report

    Malaysia Soft Drinks Market: Report Overview, Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments, and Forecast 2021-2026

    Lime Desiccant Market Size 2022, Global Survey by Applications, by Types, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027

    Porcelain Stoneware Market: Report Overview, Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments, and Forecast 2021-2026

    Full Module Power Supply Market 2022 Forecast to 2027: Finest Companies in Market, Trends and Growth Factors and Market Segmentation

    Argon Cryogenic Pump Market 2021 – 2026: Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Market Dynamics Demand, Market Challenges, Manufacturers and Forecast Research

    Ammonia Gas Analyzers Market 2022 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2027

    Guitar Amplifier Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Overdenture Market Research Report 2022: Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Share, Size, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2027

    Carbon Black Conductive Plastic Market Industry 2021, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Dental Air Polishing System Market 2022 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2027

    Document Imaging Software Market 2021: Market Growth, Industry Size, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Fava Beans Market 2022 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2027

    Automatic Bottle Capping Machines Market 2022 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2027

    Honing Machines Market: 2021 – 2026: Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Consumption, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

    Industrial Vacuum Distillation Units Market 2022 Sales Overview, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2027

    Class 1 Ceramic Capacitor Market Size 2022, Global Survey by Applications, by Types, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027

    Motorcycle Airbag Vests Market Size 2022, Global Survey by Applications, by Types, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027

    Hay Bale Conveyor Market Analysis, Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2022-2027

    • More Stories

    3 min read

    Global Micro Motor Market Estimation 2021-2026 Analysis by Key Players like Nidec, Asmo (Denso), Johnson Electric, Minebea Mitsumi, Mabuchi Motors, WELLING, etc. | Affluence

    1 second ago harshit
    3 min read

    In-depth Research on Motor Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach 2021-2026 | ABB, Siemens, WEG, Regal Beloit, Nidec, TMEIC, and more | Affluence

    5 seconds ago harshit
    7 min read

    Cash and Treasury Management Software Market Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecast to 2026 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

    7 seconds ago pravin.k

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    You may have missed

    3 min read

    Global Micro Motor Market Estimation 2021-2026 Analysis by Key Players like Nidec, Asmo (Denso), Johnson Electric, Minebea Mitsumi, Mabuchi Motors, WELLING, etc. | Affluence

    1 second ago harshit
    3 min read

    In-depth Research on Motor Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach 2021-2026 | ABB, Siemens, WEG, Regal Beloit, Nidec, TMEIC, and more | Affluence

    5 seconds ago harshit
    7 min read

    Cash and Treasury Management Software Market Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecast to 2026 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

    7 seconds ago pravin.k
    5 min read

    Global Call Center Market Top Players Analysis By 2026: [24]7 Inc, Alliance Data System, ATOS, BT Communications (Ireland), Capita Customer Management, Convergys Corp, Enter Call Center, EXL Service Holdings, Genpact, HCL BPO Services NI, IBEX Global, IBM Global Process Services, Plusoft Informatica, Sitel, Sykes Enterprises, Tata Consultancy Services, Teleperformance, West Corporation etc.

    8 seconds ago anita_adroit