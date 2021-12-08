Semiconductor Materials Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

Semiconductor Materials Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 20243 min read
"Semiconductor Materials Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Semiconductor Materials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Substrates is Expected to hold Major Share
Over the past decade, the cost contribution of electronics to the automotive industry has increased from 18-20% to about 40-45%. In 2017, it was estimated that the automotive sector will account for about 9% of the worldwide semiconductor revenue. This has been a major driver for the growth of the semiconductor market in this industry. The growth of semiconductor content has been on a steady rise and the share of electronic systems in the vehicle cost may reach 50% of the total car cost by 2030.
This factor is attributed to the rapid advances in the development of leading-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything communication, and power management in electric vehicles (EVs), including navigation, dashboard camera, and smart keys, as well as a widely anticipated image processor. It is predicted that smart vehicles capable of fully autonomous driving will employ up to 7,000 chips. Given this scenario, even a failure rate of 1ppm, already very low by any standard today, would lead to seven out of 1,000 cars with a safety risk.
Given the constraints of the automotive electronics market, semiconductor material qualification must follow extensive procedures. While a high degree of material purity is a prerequisite, manufacturing processes are actually much more sensitive to deviations of material quality, as they potentially lead to process recalibration. Thus, several quality excellence programs have been introduced by the automotive manufacturers, aimed at a zero defect target.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share
Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to the SEMI Materials Market Data, the total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were valued at USD 27.8 billion and USD 19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. The wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets have recorded revenues of 12.7% and 5.4%, respectively, year-over-year increases, as compared to 2016. The increase in disposable income in these regions is anticipated to have a direct impact on the overall market growth.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Semiconductor Materials market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Semiconductor Materials market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Semiconductor Materials market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Semiconductor Materials market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Semiconductor Materials market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Semiconductor Materials?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Semiconductor Materials market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Semiconductor Materials space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Semiconductor Materials market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Semiconductor Materials Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Semiconductor Materials Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Semiconductor Materials market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Semiconductor Materials market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Semiconductor Materials market trends that influence the global Semiconductor Materials market
Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Materials Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Technical Advancement Along With Product Innovation of the Electronic Materials
4.4.2 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Goods
4.4.3 Increased Demand From Osat/Packaging Companies
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Complexity in the Manufacturing Process
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Silicon Carbide
5.1.2 Gallium Manganese Arsenide
5.1.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide
5.1.4 Molybdenum Disulfide
5.1.5 Bismuth Telluride
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Fabrication
5.2.1.1 Process Chemicals
5.2.1.2 Photomasks
5.2.1.3 Electronic Gases
5.2.1.4 Photoresists Ancilliaries
5.2.1.5 Sputtering Targets
5.2.1.6 Silicon
5.2.1.7 Other Fabrication Materials
5.2.2 By Packaging
5.2.2.1 Substrates
5.2.2.2 Lead Frames
5.2.2.3 Ceramic Packages
5.2.2.4 Bonding Wire
5.2.2.5 Encapsulation Resins (Liquid)
5.2.2.6 Die Attach Materials
5.2.2.7 Other Packaging Materials
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Consumer Electronics
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Automotive
5.3.4 Energy and Utility
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 South Korea
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 BASF SE
6.1.2 LG Chem Ltd
6.1.3 Indium Corporation
6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
6.1.5 KYOCERA Corporation
6.1.6 Henkel AG & Company KGAA
6.1.7 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Dow Chemical Co.
6.1.9 International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.
6.1.10 Nichia Corporation
6.1.11 Intel Corporation
6.1.12 UTAC Holdings Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)
