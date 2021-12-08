Optical Switches 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Optical Switches market” and its expanding nature. The Optical Switches market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Optical Switches market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Optical Switches market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Optical Switches market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Optical Switches Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Optical Switches market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Optical Switching is expected to register a Significant Growth

The segment comprises of various applications of all-optical switches. Technological advancements in the all-optical switch, coupled Software Defined Network (SDN) paradigms, create compelling solutions to bring the fiber layer under software control. In addition to this, the adoption of all-optical switching in data centers facilitates both traffic provisioning and protection switching between the external network and the peering arbitrator. Moreover, in all-optical switching, any optical connection can be remotely monitored and tested and can be configured to switch automatically based on reduction, or loss, of the optical signal.

Furthermore, the incorporation of all-optical switching to C-RAN architectures allows the sharing of centralized monitoring and test equipment across multiple optical fiber front haul links interconnecting RRHs and BBUs.In 2017, China Telecom built a WDM ASON backbone network at 21 nodes throughout Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Hubei, Anhui, and Jiangxi. Through this project, the company deployed the first all-optical network 2.0 backbone network in the country.

The project witnessed the transformation from electric switching nodes to all-optical switching nodes. In addition, 21 ROADMs were deployed to create intelligent optical nodes, which will eventually become the optical cross-connect (OXC). Thus, potential such investments in other countries are expected to drive the demand for all-optical switches.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

The global roll out of 5G commercial services is expected to commence during 2019-2020. To support the accelerated build out of 5G in the United States, Ericsson predicts that 5G subscriptions are expected to reach the 150 million user mark, accounting for 48% of all mobile subscriptions in North America by the end of 2023.

Unlocking the full potential of 5G in the United States depends on the extension of fiber deep into the network. Despite the demand and potential economic benefits of fiber deployment, the United States currently lacks the fiber density in access networks to make the bandwidth advancements that are necessary to improve the pace of innovation and economic growth.

At the same time, an analysis based on the Deloitte Consulting LLP estimates that, the United States requires between USD 130 and USD 150 billion over the next 5-7 years to adequately support broadband competition, rural coverage, and wireless densification.

The aforementioned factors are expected to support and drive the demand for optical fiber-based broadband services, which in return aid the market growth significantly.Ericsson increased investment in 5G, AI, and automation in the United States, seeing the strategic opportunity in the market.

Detailed TOC of Optical Switches Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 High Cost of Maintenance and Equipment for Deploying the Optical Network

4.3.2 Increasing Internet Penetration and Data Traffic of Mobile Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Resistance in Variation of Existing Applications or Systems

4.4.2 Complexity Issues

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 All Optical Switch (OOO)

5.1.2 Electro Optical Switch (OEO)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Optical Switching

5.2.2 Fiber Restoration and Optic Component Testing

5.2.3 Optical Add – Drop Multiplexing

5.2.4 Network Monitoring

5.2.5 Optical Cross – Connects (OXC)

5.2.6 Others (External Modulators)

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Mechanical Optical Switch

5.3.2 Micro Electronics Mechanical Switch (MEMS)

5.3.3 Liquid Crystal Optical Switch

5.3.4 Bubble Switch

5.3.5 Thermal Optical Switch

5.3.6 Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers Switch

5.3.7 Other Technologies

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Israel

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Keysight Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

6.1.3 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.4 ZTE Corporation

6.1.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.6 Nokia Corporation

6.1.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

6.1.9 Ciena Corporation

6.1.10 Infinera Corporation

6.1.11 ADVA Optical Networking SE

6.1.12 Coriant GmbH

6.1.13 Keysight Technologies Inc

6.1.14 Juniper Networks Inc

6.1.15 Ericsson Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

