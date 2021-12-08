Mixed Reality Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

“Mixed Reality Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mixed Reality market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Mixed Reality Market in Engineering to hold Major Share

The mixed reality market in engineering is slowly but surely becoming a game-changing utility. The present applications range from 3D modeling and virtual molding to remote repair guidance and project monitoring apps. For instance, Microsoft HoloLens is being used in some enterprises enabled with Microsoft Dynamics to help in assisting the user.

Mixed reality is also a useful and powerful instrument in the scenario that demands the visualization of processes, including the assembly process. In the oil refinery application, users didn’t get a description of how to assemble a plant, because it was not required by the oil refinery company. It is common for companies to experience that the employees do not bother with instructions and studying manuals.

Companies, such as Dassault Systemes, is currently working to create MR views of their virtual manufacturing plants in real-world environments. The company is confident that a model can instantaneously be built in their software and exported directly to the headset. To transit these devices as a true engineering design tool, they are emerging as the next step necessary for the broader application

Geographic Trends

The market is witnessing an increase in adoption in various regions. For instance, MRC Education Services Canada Incorporated has announced a joint venture with River Valley Technology Company of Beijing in the People’s Republic of China to launch an innovative approach for learning and applying English language skills and knowledge. Based on mixed reality (MR) and video over IP, both student in China and tutor in Canada can now engage in English language conversation. Further, UK government, as a part of its’ industrial development strategy, announced an investment of EUR 33 million in April 2018 to cover immersive technologies like AR, VR, and MR. such investments are expected to increase opportunities for UK-based businesses to create new apps, tools, and virtual experiences. In 2018, Microsoft partnered with JTRS, and its parent firm Econocom, to rollout mixed reality-as-a-service offering, which will allow customers to get a HoloLens on a subscription basis across . This service offering of Microsoft indicates the company’s effort to address the high price of its MR device, which is restraining the adoption across regions.

Market Overview:

The global mixed reality market was valued at USD 258.69 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 47.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Mixed reality is gaining widespread recognition across business processes, and the momentum is expected to grow further. However, initial costs have been at higher price points, thus making it hard for consumers, but they are still relatively inexpensive for enterprises.

The increasing adoption of MR in the architecture segment is currently the trend in the industry, which significantly affects the market development. Additionally, the rising adoption of MR devices in the gaming and entertainment sector is expected to drive the MR market during the forecast period.

The mixed reality trend is being fueled by investments in hardware devices, platforms, and software ecosystems. These investments are primarily focusing on replacing keyboards and flat displays with entirely new paradigms for collaboration and communication.

Various app developers and hardware developers are investing in developing MR compatible products. For instance, Zspace Inc., in Dec 2018, released a laptop that is aimed at educators, students, and healthcare providers. The laptop combines augmented and virtual reality through a mix of specialized 3D screen technology and lightweight glasses, making the mixed reality content more accessible. Key Manufacturers Like

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

Acer Inc.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Amber Garage (Holokit)