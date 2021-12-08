Electric Fireplaces Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | GlenDimplex, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin-Star International

“

The report titled Global Electric Fireplaces Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Fireplaces market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Fireplaces market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Fireplaces market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Fireplaces market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Fireplaces report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Fireplaces report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Fireplaces market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Fireplaces market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Fireplaces market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Fireplaces market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Fireplaces market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GlenDimplex, Hearth & Home Technologies, Twin-Star International, Migair Electric Industrial, Napoleon, Amantii, Adam, Fuerjia, Ruolin Electrical Technology, Allen, Paite, Modern Flame, Boge Technology, European Home, Kalfire

Market Segmentation by Product:

Built-In Electric Fireplaces

Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Electric Fireplaces Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Fireplaces market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Fireplaces market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Fireplaces market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Fireplaces industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Fireplaces market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Fireplaces market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Fireplaces market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Built-In Electric Fireplaces

1.2.3 Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

1.2.4 Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Electric Fireplaces Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Electric Fireplaces Industry Trends

2.5.1 Electric Fireplaces Market Trends

2.5.2 Electric Fireplaces Market Drivers

2.5.3 Electric Fireplaces Market Challenges

2.5.4 Electric Fireplaces Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Fireplaces Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Fireplaces Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Fireplaces by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Electric Fireplaces Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Fireplaces as of 2020)

3.4 Global Electric Fireplaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Electric Fireplaces Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Fireplaces Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Electric Fireplaces Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Fireplaces Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Fireplaces Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Fireplaces Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Fireplaces Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Fireplaces Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Electric Fireplaces Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Fireplaces Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GlenDimplex

11.1.1 GlenDimplex Corporation Information

11.1.2 GlenDimplex Overview

11.1.3 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.1.5 GlenDimplex Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 GlenDimplex Recent Developments

11.2 Hearth & Home Technologies

11.2.1 Hearth & Home Technologies Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hearth & Home Technologies Overview

11.2.3 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.2.5 Hearth & Home Technologies Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Hearth & Home Technologies Recent Developments

11.3 Twin-Star International

11.3.1 Twin-Star International Corporation Information

11.3.2 Twin-Star International Overview

11.3.3 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.3.5 Twin-Star International Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Twin-Star International Recent Developments

11.4 Migair Electric Industrial

11.4.1 Migair Electric Industrial Corporation Information

11.4.2 Migair Electric Industrial Overview

11.4.3 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.4.5 Migair Electric Industrial Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Migair Electric Industrial Recent Developments

11.5 Napoleon

11.5.1 Napoleon Corporation Information

11.5.2 Napoleon Overview

11.5.3 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.5.5 Napoleon Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Napoleon Recent Developments

11.6 Amantii

11.6.1 Amantii Corporation Information

11.6.2 Amantii Overview

11.6.3 Amantii Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Amantii Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.6.5 Amantii Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Amantii Recent Developments

11.7 Adam

11.7.1 Adam Corporation Information

11.7.2 Adam Overview

11.7.3 Adam Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Adam Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.7.5 Adam Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Adam Recent Developments

11.8 Fuerjia

11.8.1 Fuerjia Corporation Information

11.8.2 Fuerjia Overview

11.8.3 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.8.5 Fuerjia Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Fuerjia Recent Developments

11.9 Ruolin Electrical Technology

11.9.1 Ruolin Electrical Technology Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ruolin Electrical Technology Overview

11.9.3 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.9.5 Ruolin Electrical Technology Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ruolin Electrical Technology Recent Developments

11.10 Allen

11.10.1 Allen Corporation Information

11.10.2 Allen Overview

11.10.3 Allen Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Allen Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.10.5 Allen Electric Fireplaces SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Allen Recent Developments

11.11 Paite

11.11.1 Paite Corporation Information

11.11.2 Paite Overview

11.11.3 Paite Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Paite Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.11.5 Paite Recent Developments

11.12 Modern Flame

11.12.1 Modern Flame Corporation Information

11.12.2 Modern Flame Overview

11.12.3 Modern Flame Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Modern Flame Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.12.5 Modern Flame Recent Developments

11.13 Boge Technology

11.13.1 Boge Technology Corporation Information

11.13.2 Boge Technology Overview

11.13.3 Boge Technology Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Boge Technology Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.13.5 Boge Technology Recent Developments

11.14 European Home

11.14.1 European Home Corporation Information

11.14.2 European Home Overview

11.14.3 European Home Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 European Home Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.14.5 European Home Recent Developments

11.15 Kalfire

11.15.1 Kalfire Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kalfire Overview

11.15.3 Kalfire Electric Fireplaces Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Kalfire Electric Fireplaces Products and Services

11.15.5 Kalfire Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Electric Fireplaces Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Electric Fireplaces Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Electric Fireplaces Production Mode & Process

12.4 Electric Fireplaces Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Electric Fireplaces Sales Channels

12.4.2 Electric Fireplaces Distributors

12.5 Electric Fireplaces Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”