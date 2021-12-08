Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 20243 min read
“Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Automotive to Hold a Significant Share
In the automotive industry, additive manufacturing is used to design components like, engines and their various components. It provides the precision and finishing needed for smaller parts for their functioning and spatial requirements.
Innovative and tool-less additive manufacturing techniques have provided a new approach to tackle the challenges faced by the automotive industries. The techniques allow for maximum design freedom, while creating complex, yet lightweight components for the industry.
Furthermore, autonomous and electric vehicles are expected to lead the automotive sector in the future. With this, 3D printed electric car will be ready for mass production as the technology has already made its way into the market.
Considering all the additive manufacturing applications, which are aimed at improving the precision and finishing of the products and the need for increasing efficiency, additive manufacturing is likely to dominate the entire market in the automotive industry during the forecast period.
North to Hold Major Share
North is expected to hold a major share as the adoption of 3D printing in the region has been strong, as industry and academic institutions are implementing 3D printing at a steady rate. The adoption of additive manufacturing by firms produces various economic benefits as it lowers production costs, improves production efficiency, and contributes to revenue generation of the North n organizations and businesses. However, the growing demand for additive manufacturing in emerging economies such as India, Japan and China is reflecting higher growth, due to which Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit higher growth over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Additive Manufacturing & Materials market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Additive Manufacturing & Materials market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Additive Manufacturing & Materials market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Additive Manufacturing & Materials?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Additive Manufacturing & Materials market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Additive Manufacturing & Materials space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Additive Manufacturing & Materials market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Additive Manufacturing & Materials market trends that influence the global Additive Manufacturing & Materials market
Detailed TOC of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Industry Policies
4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.6 Market Drivers
4.6.1 New And Improved Technologies To Drive Product Customization
4.6.2 Demand For Lightweight Construction In Automotive And Aerospace Industries
4.7 Market Restraints
4.7.1 Concerns Over Intellectual Property Protection
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Stereo Lithography
5.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling
5.1.3 Laser Sintering
5.1.4 Binder Jetting Printing
5.1.5 Other Technologies
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Industrial
5.2.5 Other End Users
5.3 By Material
5.3.1 Plastic
5.3.2 Metals
5.3.3 Ceramics
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 UK
5.4.2.2
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Argentina
5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5.1 UAE
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Israel
5.4.5.4 South Africa
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation
6.1.2 Arcam AB
6.1.3 EnvisionTEC GmbH
6.1.4 EOS GmbH
6.1.5 Exone Company
6.1.6 Mcor Technologies Ltd
6.1.7 Materialise NV
6.1.8 Optomec Inc.
6.1.9 Stratasys Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
