December 8, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Football Equipment Market by Product Types and Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Football Equipment

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Football Equipment market” and its expanding nature. The Football Equipment market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • Global football equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024.
  • – The prominence of sports activities, owing to health and wellness trends, the increasing influence of social media and celebrity endorsement and rise in the number of international sports events are encouraging consumers to enter into some of the other sorts of sports activities.
  • – Rising interest and participation rate in outdoor sports like football, increasing government initiatives to encourage participation in football, and rise in the number grassroots programs in schools, colleges, and clubs are some of the major factors driving the sales of football equipment globally.
  • – Manufacturers of football equipment are more focused on developing new and innovative products to fulfill the changing needs and demands of consumers by using advanced technologies. Vendors are introducing football shoes and protective gear that ensure a higher safety and comfort level. In addition, vendors are incorporating sensors in the shoes that help in measuring performance levels. These type of shoes are also used to measure the height of the jump, impact force between players, and rotational speed

    Key Manufacturers

  • adidas Group
  • Nike
  • Inc.
  • Under Armour
  • Inc.
  • MIZUNO Corporation
  • Lotto Spa
  • New Balance
  • ASICS Corporation
  • PUMA SE

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Football Equipment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Football Equipment market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Football Equipment market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Global football equipment market offers a range of products including football shoes, footballs, protective gear & accessories through offline and online retail stores. The study also covers the global level analysis of the major regions North , , Asia-Pacific, South , and the Middle East & Africa.

    TOC of Football Equipment Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Football Equipment market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Football Equipment Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Football Equipment market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Football Equipment market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Football Equipment market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Football Equipment market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Football Equipment market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Rising Sports Participation Rate and Inclination Towards Healthy Lifestyle

    In line with the athleisure trend, consumers are increasingly seeking for sports equipment that includes footwear, gloves, guards, etc. Additionally, the continued shift toward more active lifestyles is driving the demand for leisure activities such as running and cycling gears across the world. Importance of sports activities, foremost for health reasons, the increasing influence of celebrity endorsement, and international sports events are encouraging the involvement of consumers in various sports activities. Additionally, an increase in government initiatives in various countries, meant to improve sports participation, is playing a key role in driving the market in the last few years. For instance, the government of Australia is planning to invest USD 230 million in sport and physical activity initiatives over the next five years.

    Increasing Demand for Football Equipment from Asia-Pacific

    Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global football equipment market. China, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea are some of the top contributing countries in the region. Moreover, these countries have started hosting many international level football tournaments, which, in turn, will increase the popularity and demand for football equipment. For instance, hosted the FIFA World Cup 2018 for under – 17 category. In addition, there’s a rise in women’s participation rate and government initiatives that likely boost the demand for the football equipment market in the region. Different governing football associations are offering multi-faceted support to increase women participation rate. Thus, the growing adoption of football equipment by women indicates a positive effect on the market’s growth.

    Study objectives of Football Equipment Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Football Equipment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Football Equipment market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Football Equipment market trends that influence the global Football Equipment market

    Detailed TOC of Football Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Football Shoes
    5.1.2 Footballs
    5.1.3 Proctective Gear and Accessories
    5.2 By Distribution Channel
    5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores
    5.2.2 Online Retail Stores
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North
    5.3.2
    5.3.2.1 Spain
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 Germany
    5.3.2.4 France
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Russia
    5.3.2.7 Rest of
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 South Korea
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 South
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South
    5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
    5.3.5.1 South Africa
    5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Active Companies
    6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 adidas Group
    6.4.2 Nike,Inc.
    6.4.3 Under Armour, Inc.
    6.4.4 MIZUNO Corporation
    6.4.5 Lotto Spa
    6.4.6 New Balance
    6.4.7 ASICS Corporation
    6.4.8 PUMA SE

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

