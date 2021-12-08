Hair Care Market 2024: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

“Hair Care Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Hair Care market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products

The trend of healthier living to improve the quality of life is increasing end-user preference toward various beauty and personal care products, including skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, oral care, and feminine hygiene. Factors such as extensive exposure to reliable information, an increase in awareness of products and services through digital media and other sources coupled with the advent of social media are educating the consumers regarding the benefits of these products, which, in turn, is driving the demand for these products. One of the key trends within hair care in the US is the natural hair growth movement, which encourages women to spend more on the hair treatment products such as shampoos, conditioner, hair oil, supplements, etc. Additionally, the aging population has also contributed to the growth of the US beauty and personal care products market.

Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care Products across the Country

The increased demand for hair care products, rise in aging population coupled with rising in hair fall problems are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. According to Hair Loss Association, hair loss begins at age 35 with around 40% loss rate for men and women and more than 50% of the US population is 35 years old which indicates there is a large consumer base for hair loss treatment products in the country. Moreover, growing awareness of various hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair loss treatment products. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on hair care products per consumer in the US witnessed a growth rate of 8.02% from 2012 to 2017.

Market Overview:

Hair Care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The haircare market has witnessed several changes over the past decade, with the emergence of various hair styling, hair regrowth, and hair colorant products. While the shampoo segment maintains dominance over the market studied, the hair colorant and conditioner segments have witnessed a rapid adoption over the forecast period.

– With a fashion-conscious youth population that is constantly informed about various hair care offerings, such as hair styling and colorant products that express individuality, consumer habits are driving the market studied.

– While the market players focus on offering a wide range of products to cater to various customer needs, they are challenged to maintain quality and to adhere to various government standards and regulations, in terms of product contents and side effects.< Key Manufacturers Like

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

L’Oreal SA

Shiseido Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Kao Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Scope of the Report:

haircare market is segmented by product type into shampoo, hair colorant, conditioner, hair styling agent, hair oil, and others. The other segment includes perms and relaxants, By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others.