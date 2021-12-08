December 8, 2021

Hair Care Market 2024: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

Hair Care Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Hair Care market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products

The trend of healthier living to improve the quality of life is increasing end-user preference toward various beauty and personal care products, including skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, oral care, and feminine hygiene. Factors such as extensive exposure to reliable information, an increase in awareness of products and services through digital media and other sources coupled with the advent of social media are educating the consumers regarding the benefits of these products, which, in turn, is driving the demand for these products. One of the key trends within hair care in the US is the natural hair growth movement, which encourages women to spend more on the hair treatment products such as shampoos, conditioner, hair oil, supplements, etc. Additionally, the aging population has also contributed to the growth of the US beauty and personal care products market.

Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care Products across the Country

The increased demand for hair care products, rise in aging population coupled with rising in hair fall problems are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. According to Hair Loss Association, hair loss begins at age 35 with around 40% loss rate for men and women and more than 50% of the US population is 35 years old which indicates there is a large consumer base for hair loss treatment products in the country. Moreover, growing awareness of various hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair loss treatment products. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on hair care products per consumer in the US witnessed a growth rate of 8.02% from 2012 to 2017.

Market Overview:

  • Hair Care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • – The haircare market has witnessed several changes over the past decade, with the emergence of various hair styling, hair regrowth, and hair colorant products. While the shampoo segment maintains dominance over the market studied, the hair colorant and conditioner segments have witnessed a rapid adoption over the forecast period.
  • – With a fashion-conscious youth population that is constantly informed about various hair care offerings, such as hair styling and colorant products that express individuality, consumer habits are driving the market studied.
  • – While the market players focus on offering a wide range of products to cater to various customer needs, they are challenged to maintain quality and to adhere to various government standards and regulations, in terms of product contents and side effects.<

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever PLC
  • L’Oreal SA
  • Shiseido Group
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Kao Corporation
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

    Scope of the Report:

  • haircare market is segmented by product type into shampoo, hair colorant, conditioner, hair styling agent, hair oil, and others. The other segment includes perms and relaxants, By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others.

  • Hair Care market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Hair Care market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Hair Care market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Hair Care market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Hair Care market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Hair Care ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Hair Care market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Hair Care space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Hair Care market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Hair Care Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Hair Care Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Hair Care market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Hair Care market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Hair Care market trends that influence the global Hair Care market

    Detailed TOC of Hair Care Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Shampoo
    5.1.2 Conditioner
    5.1.3 Hair Styling Agent
    5.1.4 Hair Colorant
    5.1.5 Hair Oil
    5.1.6 Others
    5.2 By Distribution Channel
    5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
    5.2.2 Convenience Stores
    5.2.3 Specialty Stores
    5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
    5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Active Companies
    6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Procter & Gamble Co.
    6.4.2 Unilever PLC
    6.4.3 L’Oreal SA
    6.4.4 Shiseido Group
    6.4.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
    6.4.6 Kao Corporation
    6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

