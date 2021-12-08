Display Panel Market Overview, New Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Display Panel market” and its expanding nature. The Display Panel market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Display Panel market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Display Panel market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Display Panel market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Display Panel Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Display Panel market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Flat Panel Accounted For the Most Significant Form Factor

The rising consumer demand for large LCD televisions, increasing screen size of smartphones, and growth in the development of automotive displays are some of the factors that are driving the demand for flat panel displays.

Major manufacturers are focusing on ultra-slim LCD TVs, high-resolution, slim smartphone designs, and better user interface and touchscreen for automotive display. These factors are emerging as major contributors to the increasing demand for flat panel display.

The increasing usage of flat panels from the education sector, for the adoption of new technologies for classrooms and enhancement of system and infrastructure, are driving the segment’s growth. Further, the increasing adoption of interactive 3D panels from end users is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

It is further estimated that the display sizes of these panels will increase; 70″+ screens are taking over from 60″ and 84″ screens are being replaced with 86″ versions. This shift is majorly driven by the incorporation of more efficient processes that lead to less wastage, while producing more number of panels. Also, bezels are becoming narrower, so the actual visible screen is bigger.

is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The consumer spending in is increasing, due to rising disposable income, due to which the demand for televisions is witnessing a high spike, owing to the rising soccer fan base in India. As a result, the TV makers in are launching larger screens with advanced technologies, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth in the country over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the changing behavior in TV connection is expected to drive the market growth. Subscriptions, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, have been made available for Smart and Android TVs, owing to which, the demand is gaining high traction, thereby, propelling the market growth.

Owing to the favorable government regulations associated with FDI, foreign companies are regularly offering premium TVs at competitive prices. For instance, in February 2018, Xiaomi launched its 55 inches LED TV, for which the demand spiked among consumers. This is expected to result in ascended demand for a display panel, thereby, fostering the market growth.

This display was first incorporated in a city in Northern India, in a shopping mall. As a result, it is expected to compel other malls to use similar technologies to attract more consumers. This is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth in over the forecast period.

Study objectives of Display Panel Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Display Panel market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Display Panel market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Display Panel market trends that influence the global Display Panel market

Detailed TOC of Display Panel Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for UHD Display Panels for TVs

4.3.2 Increasing Demand in the Consumer Electronics Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Overcapacity Resulting in Decrease in Average Selling Price and Revenues

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 LCD

5.1.2 OLED

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium

5.2.2 Large

5.3 By Form Factor

5.3.1 Flat Panel

5.3.2 Flexible Panel

5.4 By Resolution

5.4.1 8K

5.4.2 4K

5.4.3 HD (HD, WQHD, and FHD)

5.5 By Application

5.5.1 TV

5.5.2 Tablet and Mobile Phone

5.5.3 Monitor (Desktop and Notebook PC)

5.5.4 Digital Signage

5.5.5 Automotive

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 Japan

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 South Korea

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Mexico

5.6.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.3 South Africa

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION

6.1.2 BOE JAPAN CO. LTD

6.1.3 INNOLUX CORPORATION

6.1.4 LG DISPLAY CO. LTD

6.1.5 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD

6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.7 Sharp Corporation

6.1.8 Hisense Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.10 Sony Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

