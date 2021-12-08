E-cigarettes Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“E-cigarettes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. E-cigarettes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244384

Key Market Trends:

High Penetration Of E-cigarettes In Organized Retail

The well penetrated retail industry, especially in developed countries like the United States, is marked by the established retail landscape, such as hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Initially, the e-cigarettes were only available online and at selected retail stores. Now, with the increasing demand, several companies have invested heavily in expanding through the well-diversified distribution channels, in order to achieve higher market penetration. The consumers now have the option to buy them online, or from offline stores. In the United States, e-cigarettes are also available in convenience stores and are easy to procure. Vuse, blue eCigs, Altria, Logic, and Njoy are some of the major brands generating significant revenue from convenience stores. Similarly, the products are now available in many pharmaceutical stores and supermarkets. E-commerce is also playing a key role in boosting the sales growth of e-cigarettes. They are also available at a competitive price compared to traditional e-cigars, as many companies are launching low-cost e-cigars. Additionally, the refills are available in large varieties and can easily be procured at a competitive price.

Modular E-Cigarette Device Dominate the E-cigarettes Market

Modular e-cigarette device can be refilled by the user that allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s batteries to the atomizer. These advanced models provide the best user experience in vaping, and cater to the needs of the most active and regular vapers. The ease of changing the flavors and setting the required amount of nicotine content were the biggest selling points for modular products. Modular e-cigarettes, which allow for greater customization, have overtaken rechargeable models as the most commonly used type of device in the United States. The vaporizers allow for a high degree of customization, by which the consumer can keep track of the amount of vapor, battery strength, and the amount of nicotine content, among a wide range of other features. The rapidly rising number of features, which offer a high degree of customization, has led to a rapid rise in the number of modular smokers, who are adopting personalized vaporizers. The sales of modular device is high, due to high presence of specialist e-cigarette stores and a high proportion of consumers, using modular as their first e-cigarette.

Market Overview:

The e-cigarettes market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be worth USD 6.59 billion by 2024. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.6%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Over the past few years, there has been a rising awareness regarding the health hazards associated with smoking. This has resulted in high demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes, such as e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes were introduced as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. According to the estimates provided by the World Bank, 180 million premature deaths can be avoided if smoking cigarettes can be reduced to one-half by 2025, and e-cigarettes are a major step toward this accomplishment. With the growing popularity of vaping devices, flavor and fragrance vendors are introducing a wide variety of e-liquids to attract consumers. Different flavors, such as menthol, mint, chocolate, cola, bubble gum, and fusions of other fruits and flavoring substances, are luring a large number of consumers to adopt these e-cigarette devices. Tobacco manufacturers are focusing on technological developments and innovation, in order to attain an edge over the competitors. The above-mentioned factor persuaded vendors to heavily invest in this technol Key Manufacturers Like

Philip Morris International

MIG VAPOR LLC

Japan Tobacco

Imperial Brands

British n Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS N INC. (RAI))

NJOY