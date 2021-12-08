E-cigarettes Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

E-cigarettes Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 20247 min read
E-cigarettes market report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. E-cigarettes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
High Penetration Of E-cigarettes In Organized Retail
The well penetrated retail industry, especially in developed countries like the United States, is marked by the established retail landscape, such as hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Initially, the e-cigarettes were only available online and at selected retail stores. Now, with the increasing demand, several companies have invested heavily in expanding through the well-diversified distribution channels, in order to achieve higher market penetration. The consumers now have the option to buy them online, or from offline stores. In the United States, e-cigarettes are also available in convenience stores and are easy to procure. Vuse, blue eCigs, Altria, Logic, and Njoy are some of the major brands generating significant revenue from convenience stores. Similarly, the products are now available in many pharmaceutical stores and supermarkets. E-commerce is also playing a key role in boosting the sales growth of e-cigarettes. They are also available at a competitive price compared to traditional e-cigars, as many companies are launching low-cost e-cigars. Additionally, the refills are available in large varieties and can easily be procured at a competitive price.
Modular E-Cigarette Device Dominate the E-cigarettes Market
Modular e-cigarette device can be refilled by the user that allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s batteries to the atomizer. These advanced models provide the best user experience in vaping, and cater to the needs of the most active and regular vapers. The ease of changing the flavors and setting the required amount of nicotine content were the biggest selling points for modular products. Modular e-cigarettes, which allow for greater customization, have overtaken rechargeable models as the most commonly used type of device in the United States. The vaporizers allow for a high degree of customization, by which the consumer can keep track of the amount of vapor, battery strength, and the amount of nicotine content, among a wide range of other features. The rapidly rising number of features, which offer a high degree of customization, has led to a rapid rise in the number of modular smokers, who are adopting personalized vaporizers. The sales of modular device is high, due to high presence of specialist e-cigarette stores and a high proportion of consumers, using modular as their first e-cigarette.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
E-cigarettes market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the E-cigarettes market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of E-cigarettes market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries E-cigarettes market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of E-cigarettes ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of E-cigarettes market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in E-cigarettes space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the E-cigarettes market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global E-cigarettes Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of E-cigarettes Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the E-cigarettes market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the E-cigarettes market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and E-cigarettes market trends that influence the global E-cigarettes market
Detailed TOC of E-cigarettes Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Disposable Models
5.1.2 Rechargeable
5.1.3 Modular
5.2 Battery Mode
5.2.1 Automatic E-cigarettes
5.2.2 Manual E-cigarettes
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Philip Morris International
6.3.2 MIG VAPOR LLC
6.3.3 Japan Tobacco
6.3.4 Imperial Brands
6.3.5 British n Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS N INC. (RAI))
6.3.6 NJOY
6.3.7 INTELLICIG INC.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
