December 8, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

E-cigarettes Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

7 min read
2 hours ago pravin.k

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. E-cigarettes market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244384

Key Market Trends:

High Penetration Of E-cigarettes In Organized Retail

The well penetrated retail industry, especially in developed countries like the United States, is marked by the established retail landscape, such as hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Initially, the e-cigarettes were only available online and at selected retail stores. Now, with the increasing demand, several companies have invested heavily in expanding through the well-diversified distribution channels, in order to achieve higher market penetration. The consumers now have the option to buy them online, or from offline stores. In the United States, e-cigarettes are also available in convenience stores and are easy to procure. Vuse, blue eCigs, Altria, Logic, and Njoy are some of the major brands generating significant revenue from convenience stores. Similarly, the products are now available in many pharmaceutical stores and supermarkets. E-commerce is also playing a key role in boosting the sales growth of e-cigarettes. They are also available at a competitive price compared to traditional e-cigars, as many companies are launching low-cost e-cigars. Additionally, the refills are available in large varieties and can easily be procured at a competitive price.
Modular E-Cigarette Device Dominate the E-cigarettes Market

Modular e-cigarette device can be refilled by the user that allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s batteries to the atomizer. These advanced models provide the best user experience in vaping, and cater to the needs of the most active and regular vapers. The ease of changing the flavors and setting the required amount of nicotine content were the biggest selling points for modular products. Modular e-cigarettes, which allow for greater customization, have overtaken rechargeable models as the most commonly used type of device in the United States. The vaporizers allow for a high degree of customization, by which the consumer can keep track of the amount of vapor, battery strength, and the amount of nicotine content, among a wide range of other features. The rapidly rising number of features, which offer a high degree of customization, has led to a rapid rise in the number of modular smokers, who are adopting personalized vaporizers. The sales of modular device is high, due to high presence of specialist e-cigarette stores and a high proportion of consumers, using modular as their first e-cigarette.

Market Overview:

  • The e-cigarettes market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be worth USD 6.59 billion by 2024. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.6%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Over the past few years, there has been a rising awareness regarding the health hazards associated with smoking. This has resulted in high demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes, such as e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes were introduced as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. According to the estimates provided by the World Bank, 180 million premature deaths can be avoided if smoking cigarettes can be reduced to one-half by 2025, and e-cigarettes are a major step toward this accomplishment. With the growing popularity of vaping devices, flavor and fragrance vendors are introducing a wide variety of e-liquids to attract consumers. Different flavors, such as menthol, mint, chocolate, cola, bubble gum, and fusions of other fruits and flavoring substances, are luring a large number of consumers to adopt these e-cigarette devices. Tobacco manufacturers are focusing on technological developments and innovation, in order to attain an edge over the competitors. The above-mentioned factor persuaded vendors to heavily invest in this technol

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Philip Morris International
  • MIG VAPOR LLC
  • Japan Tobacco
  • Imperial Brands
  • British n Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS N INC. (RAI))
  • NJOY
  • INTELLICIG INC..

    Scope of the Report:

  • Electronic cigarettes, which are an alternative to tobacco cigarettes, have been gaining popularity. E-cigarettes are sophisticated mechanical devices, designed to deliver the same highly addictive nicotine that is in tobacco cigarettes, without the other harmful effects of tobacco smoke.

    E-cigarettes market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the E-cigarettes market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the E-cigarettes market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244384

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of E-cigarettes market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries E-cigarettes market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of E-cigarettes ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of E-cigarettes market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in E-cigarettes space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the E-cigarettes market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global E-cigarettes Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244384   

    Study objectives of E-cigarettes Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the E-cigarettes market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the E-cigarettes market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and E-cigarettes market trends that influence the global E-cigarettes market

    Detailed TOC of E-cigarettes Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Drivers
    4.2 Restraints
    4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework
    4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
    4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.3.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Disposable Models
    5.1.2 Rechargeable
    5.1.3 Modular
    5.2 Battery Mode
    5.2.1 Automatic E-cigarettes
    5.2.2 Manual E-cigarettes

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Philip Morris International
    6.3.2 MIG VAPOR LLC
    6.3.3 Japan Tobacco
    6.3.4 Imperial Brands
    6.3.5 British n Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS N INC. (RAI))
    6.3.6 NJOY
    6.3.7 INTELLICIG INC.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244384

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Online Admissions Software Market 2021 Global Industry Growth, Demand, Size Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

    Inductively Coupled Plasma Etcher (ICP Etcher) Market Size 2022: Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Overview and Forecast to 2027

    Data Center Racks Market 2021: Market Growth, Industry Size, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Research Report 2022 – 2027: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Detail Overview of Top Key Companies

    Adhesive Papers Market 2021: Market Growth, Scope, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands, Market Restraints, Research Report

    Malaysia Soft Drinks Market: Report Overview, Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments, and Forecast 2021-2026

    Lime Desiccant Market Size 2022, Global Survey by Applications, by Types, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027

    Porcelain Stoneware Market: Report Overview, Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments, and Forecast 2021-2026

    Full Module Power Supply Market 2022 Forecast to 2027: Finest Companies in Market, Trends and Growth Factors and Market Segmentation

    Argon Cryogenic Pump Market 2021 – 2026: Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Market Dynamics Demand, Market Challenges, Manufacturers and Forecast Research

    Ammonia Gas Analyzers Market 2022 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2027

    Guitar Amplifier Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Overdenture Market Research Report 2022: Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Share, Size, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2027

    Carbon Black Conductive Plastic Market Industry 2021, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Dental Air Polishing System Market 2022 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2027

    Document Imaging Software Market 2021: Market Growth, Industry Size, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Fava Beans Market 2022 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2027

    Automatic Bottle Capping Machines Market 2022 Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2027

    Honing Machines Market: 2021 – 2026: Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Consumption, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

    Grill and Barbecue Equipment Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Outlook and Forecasts Report 2022-2027

    Artificial Greenery Market Research Report 2022: Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography by 2027

    • More Stories

    3 min read

    Detailed Analysis of Salt Market 2021-2026 with Top Company Profiles like K+S, Compass, Cargill, European Salt, Akzonobel, INEOS Group, and more | Affluence

    3 seconds ago harshit
    4 min read

    Helpdesk Management Market Analysis 2021 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

    5 seconds ago Credible Markets
    3 min read

    Growth Drivers of Air Conditioner Market 2020-2026 based on Key Players (Gree, Midea, Daikin, Haier, Hisense, TCL, etc.), Types and Applications | Affluence

    8 seconds ago harshit

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    You may have missed

    3 min read

    Detailed Analysis of Salt Market 2021-2026 with Top Company Profiles like K+S, Compass, Cargill, European Salt, Akzonobel, INEOS Group, and more | Affluence

    4 seconds ago harshit
    4 min read

    Global Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Top Players Analysis By 2026: Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde and Schwarz, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), SGS etc.

    5 seconds ago anita_adroit
    4 min read

    Helpdesk Management Market Analysis 2021 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

    6 seconds ago Credible Markets
    3 min read

    Europe Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of $906.5 Mn By 2027: Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Maxim Integrated, Inc.

    8 seconds ago businessmarketinsights