December 8, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Toothpaste 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Toothpaste

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Toothpaste market” and its expanding nature. The Toothpaste market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The toothpaste market was valued at USD 26.09 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach USD 36.98 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, and the rise in popularity for herbal oral care products are the factors primarily driving the toothpaste market. Moreover, rising premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the market studied. The rise in consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, like teeth-whitening products. One of the popular products used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality that differs from ordinary toothpaste. However, an increase in awareness among the consumers toward harsh chemicals used in toothpaste is expected to hinder the market growth. This has increased the scope for key players in the market to expand their presence and product portfolio with natural products. Standard toothpaste is the major shareholder in the market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounts for a major share in the market, mostly because of a strong customer base, coupled with increase in household expenditure and changing lifestyles.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever Group
  • Colgate
  • Palmolive
  • Glaxosmithkline PLC
  • Lion Corporation
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Sunstar Suisse SA
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • Henkel Ag & Company KgaA
  • Dabur Ltd
  • Hawley & Hazel (Bvi) Co. Ltd (Darlie)
  • SCIENCE ARTS (Yunnan Baiyao)

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Toothpaste market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Toothpaste market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Toothpaste market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Toothpaste helps in keeping teeth clean and healthy, in removing the food and dental plaque from the teeth, and supports in subduing halitosis. It contains ingredients, like fluoride, to help avoid tooth decay and gum disease.

    TOC of Toothpaste Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Toothpaste market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Toothpaste Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Toothpaste market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Toothpaste market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Toothpaste market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Toothpaste market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Toothpaste market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Deterring Oral Health among the Global Population

    The rapidly changing lifestyle, improper diet, including sugar-rich diets, and the increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco have made oral health one of the major public health problems in almost every part of the world. The impact of oral diseases on people’s everyday lives is subtle and pervasive, influencing food habits, sleep, rest, social roles, and almost every phase of the day. Collectively, oral diseases and disorders create substantial pain and suffering. Owing to this, consumers across the world have started paying immense attention to maintaining their oral health, which has led to an increase in the sales of toothpaste across the world. Although dental caries has been declining in permanent teeth for many children, since the 1960s, previous findings showed caries in primary teeth for preschool children increasing from 24% to 28%, between 1988 and 2004. Disparities in caries continue to persist for some race and ethnic groups in the United States. Prevalence of dental sealants, applied to the tooth chewing surfaces to help prevent caries, has also varied among socio-demographic groups. Some of the factors that influence the choice of toothpaste from the customers’ point of view are perceived performance, brand awareness, product attributes, taste, the credibility of the company, availability of product information, and herbal ingredients.

    Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

    The continuously increasing population, coupled with an increase in levels of household income, has boosted in the consumption power of the consumers. Therefore, the demand for toothpaste products is steadily rising in China. The National Oral Health Epidemiological Investigation in China has been conducting surveys repeatedly, regarding the oral care of the population. It revealed that a major population of the country is suffering from oral problems. This has resulted in a shift in the choices of toothpaste among the consumers, as they have started moving from the economic options to high- and middle-tiered ones.

    Study objectives of Toothpaste Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Toothpaste market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Toothpaste market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Toothpaste market trends that influence the global Toothpaste market

    Detailed TOC of Toothpaste Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.4 Porter Five Forces Framework
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Specialist Toothpaste
    5.1.2 Bicarbonate of Soda Toothpaste
    5.1.3 Standard Toothpaste
    5.1.4 Cosmetic Toothpaste
    5.2 Distribution Channel
    5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
    5.2.2 Convenience Stores
    5.2.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores
    5.2.4 Online
    5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Russia
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Spain
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 India
    5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 South Africa
    5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.2 Market Share Analysis
    6.3 Company Profiles
    6.3.1 Procter & Gamble
    6.3.2 Unilever Group
    6.3.3 Colgate-Palmolive
    6.3.4 Glaxosmithkline PLC
    6.3.5 Lion Corporation
    6.3.6 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
    6.3.7 Sunstar Suisse SA
    6.3.8 Hain Celestial Group Inc.
    6.3.9 Henkel Ag & Company KgaA
    6.3.10 Dabur Ltd
    6.3.11 Hawley & Hazel (Bvi) Co. Ltd (Darlie)
    6.3.12 SCIENCE ARTS (Yunnan Baiyao)

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Growth Drivers of Air Conditioner Market 2020-2026 based on Key Players (Gree, Midea, Daikin, Haier, Hisense, TCL, etc.), Types and Applications | Affluence

    Immunomodulators Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business With Forecast To 2026

    Current Trends in Military Communications Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2026 and Company Profiles: Raytheon, BAE Systems, Thales Group, L3Harris, R&S, Shaanxi Fenghuo Electronics Co., and more | Affluence

