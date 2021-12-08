BOPP Films Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries)12 min read
“
The report titled Global BOPP Films Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global BOPP Films market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global BOPP Films market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global BOPP Films market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BOPP Films market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BOPP Films report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3001986/global-bopp-films-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BOPP Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BOPP Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BOPP Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BOPP Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BOPP Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BOPP Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group, Forop, Polibak, Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films, Vibac, Treofan, Vitopel, SIBUR, Cosmo Films, Kinlead Packaging, Zhongshan Wing Ning, Toray Plastics, Guofeng Plastic, Profol, FSPG, Uflex, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Tatrafan, Wolff LDP, Hongqing Packing Material, Zhejiang Jinrui Film, Irplast, Scientex, Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material
Market Segmentation by Product:
Below 15 Micron
15-30 Micron
30-45 Micron
Above 45 Micron
Market Segmentation by Application:
Food & Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Medical
Others
The BOPP Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BOPP Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BOPP Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the BOPP Films market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BOPP Films industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global BOPP Films market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global BOPP Films market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BOPP Films market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3001986/global-bopp-films-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 BOPP Films Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global BOPP Films Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Below 15 Micron
1.2.3 15-30 Micron
1.2.4 30-45 Micron
1.2.5 Above 45 Micron
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global BOPP Films Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global BOPP Films Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global BOPP Films Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global BOPP Films Production by Region
2.3.1 Global BOPP Films Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 BOPP Films Industry Trends
2.4.2 BOPP Films Market Drivers
2.4.3 BOPP Films Market Challenges
2.4.4 BOPP Films Market Restraints
3 Global BOPP Films Sales
3.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global BOPP Films Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top BOPP Films Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top BOPP Films Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top BOPP Films Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top BOPP Films Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top BOPP Films Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top BOPP Films Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global BOPP Films Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global BOPP Films Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top BOPP Films Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top BOPP Films Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BOPP Films Sales in 2020
4.3 Global BOPP Films Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top BOPP Films Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top BOPP Films Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BOPP Films Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global BOPP Films Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global BOPP Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global BOPP Films Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global BOPP Films Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global BOPP Films Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global BOPP Films Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global BOPP Films Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global BOPP Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global BOPP Films Price by Type
5.3.1 Global BOPP Films Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global BOPP Films Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global BOPP Films Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global BOPP Films Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global BOPP Films Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global BOPP Films Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global BOPP Films Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global BOPP Films Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global BOPP Films Price by Application
6.3.1 Global BOPP Films Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global BOPP Films Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America BOPP Films Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America BOPP Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America BOPP Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America BOPP Films Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America BOPP Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America BOPP Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America BOPP Films Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America BOPP Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America BOPP Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 United States
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe BOPP Films Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe BOPP Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe BOPP Films Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe BOPP Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe BOPP Films Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe BOPP Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific BOPP Films Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America BOPP Films Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America BOPP Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America BOPP Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America BOPP Films Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America BOPP Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America BOPP Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America BOPP Films Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America BOPP Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America BOPP Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa BOPP Films Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Taghleef
12.1.1 Taghleef Corporation Information
12.1.2 Taghleef Overview
12.1.3 Taghleef BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Taghleef BOPP Films Products and Services
12.1.5 Taghleef BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Taghleef Recent Developments
12.2 Gettel Group
12.2.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Gettel Group Overview
12.2.3 Gettel Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Gettel Group BOPP Films Products and Services
12.2.5 Gettel Group BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Gettel Group Recent Developments
12.3 Innovia (CCL Industries)
12.3.1 Innovia (CCL Industries) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Innovia (CCL Industries) Overview
12.3.3 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Films Products and Services
12.3.5 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Innovia (CCL Industries) Recent Developments
12.4 Oben Group
12.4.1 Oben Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Oben Group Overview
12.4.3 Oben Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Oben Group BOPP Films Products and Services
12.4.5 Oben Group BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Oben Group Recent Developments
12.5 Forop
12.5.1 Forop Corporation Information
12.5.2 Forop Overview
12.5.3 Forop BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Forop BOPP Films Products and Services
12.5.5 Forop BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Forop Recent Developments
12.6 Polibak
12.6.1 Polibak Corporation Information
12.6.2 Polibak Overview
12.6.3 Polibak BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Polibak BOPP Films Products and Services
12.6.5 Polibak BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Polibak Recent Developments
12.7 Inteplast Group
12.7.1 Inteplast Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Inteplast Group Overview
12.7.3 Inteplast Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Inteplast Group BOPP Films Products and Services
12.7.5 Inteplast Group BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Inteplast Group Recent Developments
12.8 Jindal Poly Films
12.8.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information
12.8.2 Jindal Poly Films Overview
12.8.3 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Films Products and Services
12.8.5 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Jindal Poly Films Recent Developments
12.9 Vibac
12.9.1 Vibac Corporation Information
12.9.2 Vibac Overview
12.9.3 Vibac BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Vibac BOPP Films Products and Services
12.9.5 Vibac BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Vibac Recent Developments
12.10 Treofan
12.10.1 Treofan Corporation Information
12.10.2 Treofan Overview
12.10.3 Treofan BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Treofan BOPP Films Products and Services
12.10.5 Treofan BOPP Films SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Treofan Recent Developments
12.11 Vitopel
12.11.1 Vitopel Corporation Information
12.11.2 Vitopel Overview
12.11.3 Vitopel BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Vitopel BOPP Films Products and Services
12.11.5 Vitopel Recent Developments
12.12 SIBUR
12.12.1 SIBUR Corporation Information
12.12.2 SIBUR Overview
12.12.3 SIBUR BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 SIBUR BOPP Films Products and Services
12.12.5 SIBUR Recent Developments
12.13 Cosmo Films
12.13.1 Cosmo Films Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cosmo Films Overview
12.13.3 Cosmo Films BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Cosmo Films BOPP Films Products and Services
12.13.5 Cosmo Films Recent Developments
12.14 Kinlead Packaging
12.14.1 Kinlead Packaging Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kinlead Packaging Overview
12.14.3 Kinlead Packaging BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Kinlead Packaging BOPP Films Products and Services
12.14.5 Kinlead Packaging Recent Developments
12.15 Zhongshan Wing Ning
12.15.1 Zhongshan Wing Ning Corporation Information
12.15.2 Zhongshan Wing Ning Overview
12.15.3 Zhongshan Wing Ning BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Zhongshan Wing Ning BOPP Films Products and Services
12.15.5 Zhongshan Wing Ning Recent Developments
12.16 Toray Plastics
12.16.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information
12.16.2 Toray Plastics Overview
12.16.3 Toray Plastics BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Toray Plastics BOPP Films Products and Services
12.16.5 Toray Plastics Recent Developments
12.17 Guofeng Plastic
12.17.1 Guofeng Plastic Corporation Information
12.17.2 Guofeng Plastic Overview
12.17.3 Guofeng Plastic BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Guofeng Plastic BOPP Films Products and Services
12.17.5 Guofeng Plastic Recent Developments
12.18 Profol
12.18.1 Profol Corporation Information
12.18.2 Profol Overview
12.18.3 Profol BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Profol BOPP Films Products and Services
12.18.5 Profol Recent Developments
12.19 FSPG
12.19.1 FSPG Corporation Information
12.19.2 FSPG Overview
12.19.3 FSPG BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 FSPG BOPP Films Products and Services
12.19.5 FSPG Recent Developments
12.20 Uflex
12.20.1 Uflex Corporation Information
12.20.2 Uflex Overview
12.20.3 Uflex BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Uflex BOPP Films Products and Services
12.20.5 Uflex Recent Developments
12.21 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello
12.21.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Corporation Information
12.21.2 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Overview
12.21.3 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Films Products and Services
12.21.5 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Recent Developments
12.22 Tatrafan
12.22.1 Tatrafan Corporation Information
12.22.2 Tatrafan Overview
12.22.3 Tatrafan BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Tatrafan BOPP Films Products and Services
12.22.5 Tatrafan Recent Developments
12.23 Wolff LDP
12.23.1 Wolff LDP Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wolff LDP Overview
12.23.3 Wolff LDP BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Wolff LDP BOPP Films Products and Services
12.23.5 Wolff LDP Recent Developments
12.24 Hongqing Packing Material
12.24.1 Hongqing Packing Material Corporation Information
12.24.2 Hongqing Packing Material Overview
12.24.3 Hongqing Packing Material BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Hongqing Packing Material BOPP Films Products and Services
12.24.5 Hongqing Packing Material Recent Developments
12.25 Zhejiang Jinrui Film
12.25.1 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Corporation Information
12.25.2 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Overview
12.25.3 Zhejiang Jinrui Film BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Zhejiang Jinrui Film BOPP Films Products and Services
12.25.5 Zhejiang Jinrui Film Recent Developments
12.26 Irplast
12.26.1 Irplast Corporation Information
12.26.2 Irplast Overview
12.26.3 Irplast BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Irplast BOPP Films Products and Services
12.26.5 Irplast Recent Developments
12.27 Scientex
12.27.1 Scientex Corporation Information
12.27.2 Scientex Overview
12.27.3 Scientex BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Scientex BOPP Films Products and Services
12.27.5 Scientex Recent Developments
12.28 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material
12.28.1 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material Corporation Information
12.28.2 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material Overview
12.28.3 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material BOPP Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material BOPP Films Products and Services
12.28.5 Jiangyin Zhongda Flexible New Material Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 BOPP Films Value Chain Analysis
13.2 BOPP Films Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 BOPP Films Production Mode & Process
13.4 BOPP Films Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 BOPP Films Sales Channels
13.4.2 BOPP Films Distributors
13.5 BOPP Films Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3001986/global-bopp-films-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”