Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Toyobo, Kuraray, Unitika

The report titled Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toyobo, Kuraray, Unitika, Gunei Chem, Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Taiwan Carbon Technology, Awa Paper, HP Materials Solutions, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Anhui Jialiqi, Nantong Senyou, Kejing Carbon Fiber, Nantong Beierge, Nantong Yongtong, Xintong ACF, Hailan Filtration Tech, Sinocarb Carbon Fibers, Nantong Jinheng, Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pitch Based

Viscose Staple Based

Cellulosic Fiber

Phenolic Resin

Other ACF



Market Segmentation by Application:

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others



The Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pitch Based

1.2.3 Viscose Staple Based

1.2.4 Cellulosic Fiber

1.2.5 Phenolic Resin

1.2.6 Other ACF

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Solvent Recovery

1.3.3 Air Purification

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 Catalyst Carrier

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Restraints

3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales

3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toyobo

12.1.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toyobo Overview

12.1.3 Toyobo Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toyobo Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.1.5 Toyobo Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Toyobo Recent Developments

12.2 Kuraray

12.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kuraray Overview

12.2.3 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.2.5 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kuraray Recent Developments

12.3 Unitika

12.3.1 Unitika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Unitika Overview

12.3.3 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.3.5 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Unitika Recent Developments

12.4 Gunei Chem

12.4.1 Gunei Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gunei Chem Overview

12.4.3 Gunei Chem Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gunei Chem Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.4.5 Gunei Chem Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Gunei Chem Recent Developments

12.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology

12.5.1 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Overview

12.5.3 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.5.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Recent Developments

12.6 Taiwan Carbon Technology

12.6.1 Taiwan Carbon Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Taiwan Carbon Technology Overview

12.6.3 Taiwan Carbon Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Taiwan Carbon Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.6.5 Taiwan Carbon Technology Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Taiwan Carbon Technology Recent Developments

12.7 Awa Paper

12.7.1 Awa Paper Corporation Information

12.7.2 Awa Paper Overview

12.7.3 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.7.5 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Awa Paper Recent Developments

12.8 HP Materials Solutions

12.8.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

12.8.2 HP Materials Solutions Overview

12.8.3 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.8.5 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 HP Materials Solutions Recent Developments

12.9 Sutong Carbon Fiber

12.9.1 Sutong Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sutong Carbon Fiber Overview

12.9.3 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.9.5 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Sutong Carbon Fiber Recent Developments

12.10 Jiangsu Tongkang

12.10.1 Jiangsu Tongkang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jiangsu Tongkang Overview

12.10.3 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.10.5 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Jiangsu Tongkang Recent Developments

12.11 Anhui Jialiqi

12.11.1 Anhui Jialiqi Corporation Information

12.11.2 Anhui Jialiqi Overview

12.11.3 Anhui Jialiqi Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Anhui Jialiqi Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.11.5 Anhui Jialiqi Recent Developments

12.12 Nantong Senyou

12.12.1 Nantong Senyou Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nantong Senyou Overview

12.12.3 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.12.5 Nantong Senyou Recent Developments

12.13 Kejing Carbon Fiber

12.13.1 Kejing Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kejing Carbon Fiber Overview

12.13.3 Kejing Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kejing Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.13.5 Kejing Carbon Fiber Recent Developments

12.14 Nantong Beierge

12.14.1 Nantong Beierge Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nantong Beierge Overview

12.14.3 Nantong Beierge Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nantong Beierge Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.14.5 Nantong Beierge Recent Developments

12.15 Nantong Yongtong

12.15.1 Nantong Yongtong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nantong Yongtong Overview

12.15.3 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.15.5 Nantong Yongtong Recent Developments

12.16 Xintong ACF

12.16.1 Xintong ACF Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xintong ACF Overview

12.16.3 Xintong ACF Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Xintong ACF Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.16.5 Xintong ACF Recent Developments

12.17 Hailan Filtration Tech

12.17.1 Hailan Filtration Tech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hailan Filtration Tech Overview

12.17.3 Hailan Filtration Tech Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hailan Filtration Tech Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.17.5 Hailan Filtration Tech Recent Developments

12.18 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

12.18.1 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Corporation Information

12.18.2 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Overview

12.18.3 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.18.5 Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Recent Developments

12.19 Nantong Jinheng

12.19.1 Nantong Jinheng Corporation Information

12.19.2 Nantong Jinheng Overview

12.19.3 Nantong Jinheng Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Nantong Jinheng Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.19.5 Nantong Jinheng Recent Developments

12.20 Zichuan Carbon Fiber

12.20.1 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Overview

12.20.3 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Products and Services

12.20.5 Zichuan Carbon Fiber Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Distributors

13.5 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

