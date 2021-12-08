Injection Molding Machine Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2027 | Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, KraussMaffei

“

The report titled Global Injection Molding Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Injection Molding Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Injection Molding Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Injection Molding Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Injection Molding Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Injection Molding Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Injection Molding Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Injection Molding Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Injection Molding Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Injection Molding Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Injection Molding Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Injection Molding Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, KraussMaffei, ARBURG GmbH, Fanuc, Husky, Milacron, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Shibaura Machine, Nissei Plastic, JSW Plastics Machinery, Wittmann Battenfeld, Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery, Toyo, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd., UBE Machinery, L.K. Technology Holdings Limited, Cosmos Machinery, TEDERIC Machinery, Windsor

Market Segmentation by Product:

Clamping Force: Below 250T

Clamping Force: 250-650T

Clamping Force: 650-1000T

Clamping Force: 650-1000TT

Clamping Force: Above 2000T



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commodity

Automobile

Home Appliance

3C Electronics

Medical

Logistics

Others



The Injection Molding Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Injection Molding Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Injection Molding Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Injection Molding Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Injection Molding Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Injection Molding Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Injection Molding Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Injection Molding Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Injection Molding Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Clamping Force: Below 250T

1.2.3 Clamping Force: 250-650T

1.2.4 Clamping Force: 650-1000T

1.2.5 Clamping Force: 650-1000TT

1.2.6 Clamping Force: Above 2000T

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commodity

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Home Appliance

1.3.5 3C Electronics

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Logistics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Injection Molding Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 Injection Molding Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Injection Molding Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Injection Molding Machine Market Restraints

3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales

3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Injection Molding Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Injection Molding Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Haitian International

12.1.1 Haitian International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Haitian International Overview

12.1.3 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Haitian International Recent Developments

12.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH

12.2.1 ENGEL Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 ENGEL Holding GmbH Overview

12.2.3 ENGEL Holding GmbH Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ENGEL Holding GmbH Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 ENGEL Holding GmbH Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ENGEL Holding GmbH Recent Developments

12.3 KraussMaffei

12.3.1 KraussMaffei Corporation Information

12.3.2 KraussMaffei Overview

12.3.3 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 KraussMaffei Recent Developments

12.4 ARBURG GmbH

12.4.1 ARBURG GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 ARBURG GmbH Overview

12.4.3 ARBURG GmbH Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ARBURG GmbH Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 ARBURG GmbH Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 ARBURG GmbH Recent Developments

12.5 Fanuc

12.5.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fanuc Overview

12.5.3 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Fanuc Recent Developments

12.6 Husky

12.6.1 Husky Corporation Information

12.6.2 Husky Overview

12.6.3 Husky Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Husky Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 Husky Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Husky Recent Developments

12.7 Milacron

12.7.1 Milacron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Milacron Overview

12.7.3 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 Milacron Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Milacron Recent Developments

12.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

12.8.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Overview

12.8.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.8.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.9 Shibaura Machine

12.9.1 Shibaura Machine Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shibaura Machine Overview

12.9.3 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.9.5 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shibaura Machine Recent Developments

12.10 Nissei Plastic

12.10.1 Nissei Plastic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nissei Plastic Overview

12.10.3 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.10.5 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nissei Plastic Recent Developments

12.11 JSW Plastics Machinery

12.11.1 JSW Plastics Machinery Corporation Information

12.11.2 JSW Plastics Machinery Overview

12.11.3 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.11.5 JSW Plastics Machinery Recent Developments

12.12 Wittmann Battenfeld

12.12.1 Wittmann Battenfeld Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wittmann Battenfeld Overview

12.12.3 Wittmann Battenfeld Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Wittmann Battenfeld Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.12.5 Wittmann Battenfeld Recent Developments

12.13 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery

12.13.1 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Corporation Information

12.13.2 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Overview

12.13.3 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.13.5 Chen Hsong Injection Molding Machinery Recent Developments

12.14 Toyo

12.14.1 Toyo Corporation Information

12.14.2 Toyo Overview

12.14.3 Toyo Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Toyo Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.14.5 Toyo Recent Developments

12.15 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd.

12.15.1 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.15.3 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.15.5 Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.16 UBE Machinery

12.16.1 UBE Machinery Corporation Information

12.16.2 UBE Machinery Overview

12.16.3 UBE Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 UBE Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.16.5 UBE Machinery Recent Developments

12.17 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited

12.17.1 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Corporation Information

12.17.2 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Overview

12.17.3 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.17.5 L.K. Technology Holdings Limited Recent Developments

12.18 Cosmos Machinery

12.18.1 Cosmos Machinery Corporation Information

12.18.2 Cosmos Machinery Overview

12.18.3 Cosmos Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Cosmos Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.18.5 Cosmos Machinery Recent Developments

12.19 TEDERIC Machinery

12.19.1 TEDERIC Machinery Corporation Information

12.19.2 TEDERIC Machinery Overview

12.19.3 TEDERIC Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 TEDERIC Machinery Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.19.5 TEDERIC Machinery Recent Developments

12.20 Windsor

12.20.1 Windsor Corporation Information

12.20.2 Windsor Overview

12.20.3 Windsor Injection Molding Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Windsor Injection Molding Machine Products and Services

12.20.5 Windsor Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Injection Molding Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Injection Molding Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Injection Molding Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Injection Molding Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Injection Molding Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Injection Molding Machine Distributors

13.5 Injection Molding Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

