Triethyl Phosphate Beating Market by Excellent Revenue growth | Sigma-Aldrich, Eastman Chemical Company, Xingfa USA

The global triethyl phosphate market is expected to witness a significant growth in the near future owing to the rising use of triethyl phosphate in the manufacturing of pesticides and increasing demand from the chemical industry. Triethyl phosphate is a trialkyl phosphate which is the triethy ester derivative of phosphoric acid and it derives from ethanol. The triethyl phosphate is a clear, colorless liquid having a mild pleasant odor. It is useful as a solvent in various applications, as an agricultural chemical as an intermediate in preparing tetraethyl pyrophosphate, and as a plasticizer for tough, fire-resistant plastics.

Eastman Chemical Company (United States),Sigma-Aldrich (United States),Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft (Germany),Jilin Yonglin (China),Hongzheng Chemical (China),Donghu Chemical (China),RXCHEMICALS (India),Xingfa USA Corporation (United States),Jiaxing Furrental Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China),VWR International (United States).

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Industrial Grade, Superior Grade), Application (Chemical Catalyst, Flame Retardant, Organic Solvent, Pesticide Intermediates, Others)



Market Trends:

Usage as a Solvent in Many Applications

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economies

Market Drivers:

Rising Use of Triethyl Phosphate in the Manufacturing of Pesticides

Increasing Demand from Chemical Industry

Challenges:

Stringent Government Regulations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

