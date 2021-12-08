Global Municipal Water Market Estimation 2021-2026 Analysis by Key Players like Veolia Water Technologies, Xylem Inc., SUEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies, BEWG, Capital Environment Protection, etc. | Affluence

“The latest study titled ‘Global Municipal Water Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027’ published by Affluence Market Report, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Municipal Water market.”

In this report, a comprehensive analysis of the current global Municipal Water market in terms of demand and supply environment is provided, as well as price trends currently and in the next few years. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trends, and typical downstream segment scenarios, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Veolia Water Technologies, Xylem Inc., SUEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies, BEWG, Capital Environment Protection, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the Municipal Water market

Global Municipal Water Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key market players for the global Municipal Water market are listed below:

Veolia Water Technologies

Xylem Inc.

SUEZ

Evoqua Water Technologies

BEWG

Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology

Capital Environment Protection

Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding

Pentair Plc.

OriginWater

Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology

United Utilities Group PLC

Stantec

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquatech International

WesTech Engineering

RWL Water Group

Kingspan Environment Ltd.

Municipal Water Market Segmented by Types

by Technology

Reverse Osmosis Membranes

Ion-Exchange

Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

Electrodeionization (EDI)

Biological Filtration

Chemical Conditioning of Water

Clarification

Filtration

Chlorination

Others

by Product Type

Municipal Drinking Water Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Water Market Segmented by Applications

Utility Water Infrastructure

Applied Water

Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Reuse

Along with Municipal Water Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Municipal Water Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Target Audience:

Municipal Water manufacturers/suppliers/distributors.

Market research and consulting firms.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Municipal Water.

Key Aspects of Municipal Water Market Report Indicated:

