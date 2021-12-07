Smart Warehouse Market Getting Back To Stellar High-Yielding Opportunity | KION, Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Smart Warehouse Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Warehouse market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

KION (Germany),Dematic (United States),Honeywell Intelligrated (United States),SSI Schaefer (United States),Daifuku (Japan),Knapp (Austria),Toyota Industries (Japan),TGW (United Kingdom),Material Handling Systems (United States),Witron (Germany),Swisslog Logistics Automation (Switzerland) ,Murata Machinery (Japan)

A smart warehouse refers to automating various components of the operation. It is equipped with interconnected technologies which increases the efficiency and productivity of the warehouse operations. In addition it decreases the human errors. Smart warehouse enables receiving, identifying, sorting, and organizing or goods automatically. These factors reduces the labor costs as minimum number of skilled labors are needed. Hence, the smart warehouse is becoming popular across the world. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), it has estimated that in 2017, there were around approx. 2.1 million stand-alone industrial robots installed worldwide, with a shipment of approx. 381,000 units globally. In addition, Robot investments increased by 19% to a new record of 7,700 units in Italy. The French robot market was up by 16% to a new peak level of about 4,900 units. In Spain, sales of industrial robots further increased to a new peak of 4,200 units. Sales of Robot installations in all other Western European countries rose, except in Austria and Portugal

Type (Software, Services), Components (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Wearable Technology, Sensors, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles and Drones, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)), Warehouse type (Private, Public, Bonded storage, Distribution Centers, Co-operative warehouses), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Industry vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Third-Party Logistics, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Apparel, Others), System (Automated Guided Vehicles (Automated Guided forklift, Automated Guided Carts, Tugger AGVs), Autonomous mobile Robots)

Market Trends:

Implementation of Internet of Things in Warehouses

Market Drivers:

Increasing stock is leading to need of automation is fueling the market growth. Rising e-commerce industry is leading to increase in orders which is forcing the market players to build large capacity warehouse. This factor is contributing towards the implementation of automation in warehouse.

Challenges:

Security and Safety Issues may hamper the Market

Lack of Skilled Labors

Opportunities:

Growing Use of Blockchain to Improve the Processes in Smart Warehouse

Increasing Adoption of Digitization in Supply Chain Management

Better Collaboration Between Stores, E-Commerce And Order Fulfillment

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Smart Warehouse Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Warehouse market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Warehouse Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Warehouse

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Warehouse Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Warehouse market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Smart Warehouse market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Smart Warehouse various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Smart Warehouse.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

