Wi-Fi Analytics Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Wi-Fi Analytics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Cisco Systems (United States),Aruba Networks (United States),Purple (United Kingdom),Cloud4Wi (United States),Fortinet (United States),Ruckus Networks (United States),Extreme Networks (United States),GoZone WiFI (United States),Singtel (Singapore),SpotOn (United States)

Wi-Fi analytics involves the use of Wi-Fi networks to collect data on Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones and laptops that can be used to inform and improve business operations, physical layouts, and marketing initiatives and includes detailed information on the device behavior, both physically in the space covered by the Wi-Fi network, as well as the activity performed via the Wi-Fi network’s internet connection. Wi-Fi analytics systems provide a way to organize and interpret customer data collected through guest Wi-Fi, making them a very powerful tool in the right hands.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Wi-Fi Presence Analytics, Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics), Application (Footfall Analytics, Customer Engagement, Customer Experience Management, Customer Behaviour Analytics, Customer Loyalty Management, Others), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, Banking, Transportation, Tourism, Entertainment, Others), Component (Solutions, Service (Managed and Professional))

The Wi-Fi Analytics Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Cloud-based Service with Full Remote Support

Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics

Integration with Other Data Such As Staffing, POS and Marketing Data

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Wi-Fi Analytics Solutions to Help Brick and Mortar Business Track Real-Time Customer Location, Footfall, Traffic, and Customer Demographics, is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi and Proliferation of Mobile Devices

Government Initiatives for Smart City Development

Challenges:

Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities:

Rapid Adoption of IoT across Enterprises

Increased Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Wi-Fi Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wi-Fi Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Wi-Fi Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wi-Fi Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wi-Fi Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Wi-Fi Analytics market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Wi-Fi Analytics various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Wi-Fi Analytics.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

