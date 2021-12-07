Image Recognition Software Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Qualcomm Technologies, NEC Corporation, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Image Recognition Software Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Image Recognition Software market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States),NEC Corporation (Japan),Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Google (United States),LTU Technologies (France),Catchoom Technologies S.L. (Spain),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),Slyce (Canada),

An image recognition software is defined as the computer program that can easily identify places, writing, objects, people as well as actions in images. This software is used in many applications such as scanning & imaging, security & surveillance, image search, augmented reality, marketing & advertising and others. Increasing demand for security applications in organization is likely to be prime driver for market growth.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Scanning & Imaging, Security & Surveillance, Image Search, Augmented Reality, Marketing & Advertising), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern Recognition, Optical Character Recognition), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others {Gaming and Education}), Component (Hardware, Software, Services {Managed Services, Professional Services, Training, Support, and Maintenance Services})

The Image Recognition Software Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Technology Acceptance by Various Companies in Various Industries

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Image Recognition Applications across the World

Increasing Demand for Security Applications in Organization

Challenges:

Low-Resolution Image Size and Storage is Key Challenges for Market Growth

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Big Data Analytics and Rising Demand of Brand Recognition among End-User

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Image Recognition Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Image Recognition Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Image Recognition Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Image Recognition Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Image Recognition Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Image Recognition Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Image Recognition Software market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Image Recognition Software various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Image Recognition Software.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

