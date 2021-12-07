Jerry Cans Market To Boom – Spotlight On Market Leaders | Scepter Canada, Mauser, Greif

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Jerry Cans Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Jerry Cans market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Scepter Canada Inc. (Canada),Mauser (United States),Greif, Inc. (United States),Elkhart Plastics, Inc. (United States),Barrier Plastics (United States),Denios Ltd (United Kingdom),Parekhplast India Limited (India),Yates Steels Pvt. Ltd. (India),SCHÃœTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany),WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Jerry cans are uniquely designed containers generally made of steel and plastic. They are used for the storage of different kinds of liquids. They are easy to carry on the head and it is a good option for safe storage. The plastic made jerry cans are cheaper and more environment-friendly. They have smallmouth that helps to the proper transfer of liquid without spilling and handle is strategically positioned so that a person will not have a hard time carrying it from one point to another.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Less than 20 Liters, 20-35 Liters, 35-50 Liters, 50 Liters and above), Application (Food and Beverages, Agrochemicals, Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum and Lubricants, Others), Design (Round, Square, Stackable), Material (Plastic (HDPE, LDPE, PVC, PP and PET), Steel)

The Jerry Cans Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Drivers:

Easy to carry and safe for storage. The jerry cans are designed in such a way they can easily carry from one place to another. This user-friendly design of the jerry cans helps in demand for it.

Challenges:

Government rules and regulations about fuel storage are the challenge for jerry cans manufacturers

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for jerry cans for numerous applications such as fuel containers, water storage, lubricant container, chemical tank and others.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

