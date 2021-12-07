3-D Mammography Market All Sets For Continued Outperformance | GE Healthcare, PIE Medical Imaging BV, Allina Health

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “3-D Mammography Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the 3-D Mammography market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

A 3D mammogram also is known as breast tomosynthesis is a process of imaging test which combines a multiple set of breast X-rays so as to create a three-dimensional image of the breast. A 3D mammogram is mainly used for the purpose of looking for breast cancer in the people who have shown no signs or symptoms. This can also be used for investigating the reason behind breast problems, like breast mass, nipple discharge, and pain. While being used for breast cancer screening, 3D mammogram machines create 3D images and also standard 2D mammogram images. Studies have shown that combining the 3D mammograms with those of the standard mammograms reduces the need for any sort of additional imaging and hence slightly increases the number of cancers detected during the screening process. However, still more study is required for understanding whether the 3D mammograms can reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer more than that of a standard mammogram alone. This 3D mammogram is becoming more public, but still, it is not accessible at all of the medical facilities to date.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Screening, Diagnostics), Application (Diagnostic Purpose, Treatments of Cancer), End-User (Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, & Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Breast Care Centers, Researchers & Academia, Others), Technique (FFDM (Full-Field Digital Mammography), Ultrasound, MR, CR, Others), Modality (Multimodality Mammography Workstations, Mammography (X-ray) workstations)

Market Trends:

Adoption of New Generation 3D Mammography Equipment Such as Affirm Prone Biopsy System

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness About Breast Screening Among People Globally

Majorly increasing Breast Cancer and Rising Aging Population

Challenges:

Prerequisite of Skilled Workforce for operating the 3-D Mammography System

Opportunities:

Establishing New Medical Facilities in Developing Regions

Including AI and Cloud-Based Technologies in Mammography Workstations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of 3-D Mammography Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the 3-D Mammography market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the 3-D Mammography Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the 3-D Mammography

Chapter 4: Presenting the 3-D Mammography Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 3-D Mammography market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global 3-D Mammography market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer 3-D Mammography various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. 3-D Mammography.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

