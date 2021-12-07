Pet Treats Market to See Good Value Within a Growth Theme || Top Players – Mars Petcare, NestlÃ© SA, The J.M. Smucker

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Pet Treats Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Pet Treats market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Pets love treats, and pet owners love to give their pets treats, using treat time as a way to pamper their pets, add nutritious value to their diets, and support the human-animal bond. The majority (approx. 90%) of the calories should come from a complete and balanced food i.e. a dogâ€™s maintenance or therapeutic commercial diet or a home-cooked diet formulated by a veterinary nutritionist exactly for pet. Pet owners feed their pets 8-10 treats a day and the trends in which treats are successive are following the same trends as pet food.

Type (Dental Treats, Natural Treats, Crunchy Treats, Chewy Treats, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pet-Specialty Stores, Vet Clinics), Online), Packaging Type (Bags, Cans, Pouches, Boxes, Others), End-User (Dog (Adult, Infants), Cats)

Market Trends:

Adoption of Innovative Packaging by Manufacturers

Market Drivers:

Adoption of Freeze-Dried Dog and Cat Food

Increasing Cat and Dog Humanization

Challenges:

Increasing Incidences of Allergies Due To Dog and Cat

Opportunities:

Up Surging Demand for Organic Cat and Dog Food

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Pet Treats market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Pet Treats various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Pet Treats.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

