Item Logistics Market Cost Structure and Growth Opportunities 2021 | Americold Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Ceva Holdings

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Item Logistics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.

The term Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. It refers to the movement of goods and information between the provider and the receiver. Moreover, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet the requirements of customers or corporations. Logistics Industry refers to the movement of goods and information between the provider and the receiver. The market of international logistics is having a significant growth with the growing demand for various goods across the globe. Additionally, cross-border sales will prove to be a significant growth driver of overall e-commerce, according to survey participants. This was the view held by both shippers and LSPs.

Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Military, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages), Transportation Mode (Road, Waterways, Rail, Air), Logistics Model (First Party Logistics, Second Party Logistics, Third-Party Logistics, Fourth Party Logistics), Customer Type (B2B, B2C)

Market Trends:

The advancement in information technology and transportation sector

Rising Internet-based retailing is boosting the growth of the logistics market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing in global trade activities of the developing economies, rise in trade-related agreements and global logistics infrastructure

Opportunities:

The rise in adoption of green logistics solutions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Methodology:

-The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Item Logistics market.

-In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Item Logistics various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

-Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Item Logistics.

-In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

-Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

-Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

