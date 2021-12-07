Chicory Oil Market to See Booming Growth | BENEO, Cosucra, Sensus

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Chicory Oil Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Chicory Oil market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BENEO GmbH (Germany),Cosucra (Belgium),Sensus (Netherlands),Leroux (France),PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd. (India),Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Brief Snapshot of Chicory Oil:

It is said that prophets who used chicory seeds – also known as Nigella Sativa seeds – as a blessing herb proclaimed that it could cure anything but death. That’s certainly a big claim, but its multitude of powerful therapeutic properties suggests that there may be some truth after all. It’s high in tannins, flavonoids, essential fatty acids, essential amino acids, ascorbic acid, iron, calcium, and more, and is a powerful natural antimicrobial, antioxidant, sunscreen, and even hair growth promoter. Chicory seed oil increases the hair’s ability to retain moisture and can help transform dull, lifeless, brittle hair into a soft, supple, shiny mane (even after chemical and heat damage). It has been found that the fatty acids in chicory seed oil are key molecules for the process of cell regeneration as well as for maintaining the elasticity of the skin. Its high omega-6 content has been shown to reduce the transcutaneous loss of hydration by improving moisture levels. Moisture is trapped in the strands so that it doesn’t evaporate. The more moisture each strand can hold, the more flexible it is and the less likely it is to break. The moisture also creates shine and shine.

On 3rd March 2020, BENEO, which is one of the leading manufacturers of functional ingredients, had announced a significant expansion for its chicory root production facility in Chile by 2022, which was being funded by an investment of more than 50 million euros.

Chicory Oil Market Trends:

Increased Dietary Fiber Intake, and Maintain Healthy Weight

Growing Usage of Chicory Oils in Cosmetic and Skin Care Products

Opportunities:

Adoption of Chicory inulin Extract and Prebiotics Substance

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefit of Chicory

Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Preference for Eating Healthy

A Rise in Food Court and Specialty Stores in Malls which Contain Chicory Extracts

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Medical Grade, Food Grade), Application (Beverage Industry, Food industry, Health Care Products and Medicines), Capacity (120 ml, 30 ml, 60 ml), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Parts Used (Root, Leaves, Flowers)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

