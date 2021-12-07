Immunohematology Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Immucor

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Immunohematology Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Immunohematology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States),Immucor, Inc (United States),Grifols S.A. (Spain),Hologic, Inc (United States),Becton Dickinson and Company (United States),Siemens Healthineers (Germany),Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Merck KGaA (Germany),F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Brief Snapshot of Immunohematology:

Immunohematology is a branch of medicine that studies the antibodies and antigens found in red blood cells (RBCs) as well as blood transfusions and blood banking. Various immunohematology studies include analyzing blood samples for over 230 antigens found in red blood cells (RBCs), which are classified into two categories: polypeptides and carbohydrates. The screening of blood antigens, Rh factor, plasma, and white blood cell components in donor blood is aided by immunohematology. The processing of blood components for transfusion is generally referred to as blood banking. It helps to prevent deaths from transfusion-related diseases including HIV and thalassemia. Increased investment in the construction of blood banks by both public and private entities is a key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, blood banks are gaining popularity and have the ability to boost immunohematology product sales. Antigen-antibody reactions that can cause hemolysis or RBC agglutination are tested in most immunohematology instruments. Leading immunohematology companies are developing technologically advanced immunohematology instruments to improve the accuracy of various tests and services conducted in end-user organizations like laboratories and hospitals.

April 2020 – Bio-Rad Laboratories a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced that the company is launching a blood-based immunoassay kit to identify antibodies to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus associated with COVID-19

Immunohematology Market Trends:

Use of Mono- Clonal Reagents

Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Blood Donation Awareness Programs in Developing Countries

Rising Worldwide Concerns about Medical Safety

Technological Advancements in Immunohematology

Market Drivers:

An increasing Number of Blood Banks and Trauma Centers in Developed Countries

Increasing Incidence of Trauma and Immunohematological disorders

The rising prevalence rate of various Hematological disorders

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Reagents, Analyzers (Automatic and Semi-automatic/Manual)), Application (Blood-Related Diseases, HIV, Hepatitis), Technology (Microplates, Biochips, Gel Cards, Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT), Polymerase Chain Reaction), End-User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Immunohematology Market:

Chapter 01 – Immunohematology Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Immunohematology Market

Chapter 05 – Global Immunohematology Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Immunohematology Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Immunohematology Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Immunohematology Market

Chapter 09 – Global Immunohematology Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Immunohematology Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Immunohematology Market Research Methodology

