Orange Juices Market to Develop New Growth Story | Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Tingyi

Coca-Cola (Tropicana) (United States),PepsiCo (United States),Tingyi (China),Huiyuan (China),Wild (Switzerland),Jugo (Canada),Eckles (United States),

Orange juice is obtained by squeezing orange fruit, it is extracted from various species of orange bearing different characteristics such as sweet orange, blood orange, navel oranges, Clementine, tangerine, Valencia, and Hamlin. Oranges are made up of juice vesicles, also known as citrus kernels that make up the endocarp’s membranous substance and can hold a lot of juice. It is used in various applications like households, cafes, restaurants, etc.

On 15th May 2019 PepsiCo will be offering Paris consumers two of their favourite brands, Tropicana Orange Juice and Quaker Cruesli Chocolat Noir, in reusable containers, as part of a market trial of the new shopping platform, Loop, operated by the global recycling organization, Terracycle. The involvement in Loop builds on PepsiCoâ€™s sustainable packaging vision to create a world where packaging need never become waste, providing consumers with a convenient way to enjoy its products, while reducing the impact on the planet.

Orange Juices Market Trends:

Introduction of Various Range of Orange Juices

Technological Advancements in Orange Juice Production and Improve Packaging

Opportunities:

Easy Online Availability of Orange Juices Will Boost the Market

Market Drivers:

Easy Availability of Raw Materials

Enchantment In Nutritional Value of Orange Juices

Growing Demand for Healthy Juices Enriched with Vitamin C and Potassium Citrate Vitamins

by Type (Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice, Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice, Dehydrated Orange Juice, Canned Orange Juice, Others), Application (Household, Cafes, Restaurants/Bars, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Grocery Store, Online Stores, Others), Packaging (Metal can, Tetra pack, PP Material Bottle, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Orange Juices Market:

Chapter 01 – Orange Juices Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Orange Juices Market

Chapter 05 – Global Orange Juices Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Orange Juices Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Orange Juices Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Orange Juices Market

Chapter 09 – Global Orange Juices Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Orange Juices Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Orange Juices Market Research Methodology

