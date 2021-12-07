Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg A/S

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Non-Alcoholic Beer Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beer market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium),Heineken (Netherlands),Carlsberg A/S (Denmark),Behnoush Co. (Iran),Asahi Breweries (Japan),Suntory Beer (Japan),Arpanoosh Co. (Sweden),Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany),Krombacher Brauerei (Germany),Weihenstephan (Germany),Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Japan)

Brief Snapshot of Non-Alcoholic Beer:

Non-alcoholic beer, a type of beer with (less content) or without alcohol content, is manufacturing through the fermentation of various raw materials including malt, water, yeast and hop. In the modern era, availability of non-alcoholic beer in various geographic regions has reduced the consumption of alcoholic beverages. Surging adoption of a healthy lifestyle and diet among consumers have propelled the demand of non-alcoholic beer.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Trends:

Top Players Continuously Working on R&D towards Product Content Development

Stringent Government Laws and Regulations Against Alcohol Consumption Globally

Opportunities:

Increasing Non-Alcoholic Drinkers Population Across the Globe

Surging Disposable Income and Rising Pub Culture in Developing Economies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Alcohol Free Products in Numerous Middle Eastern and Muslim countries

Consumers Inclination towards Healthier Options Worldwide

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Limit Fermentation, Dealcoholization Method), Application (Commercial, Household, Other), Sales Channel (Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Restaurants and Bars), Raw Material Type (Malt, Yeast, Flavors, Enzymes, Hops, Others), Process Type (Reverse Osmosis, Vacuum, Boilers, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market:

Chapter 01 – Non-Alcoholic Beer Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

Chapter 05 – Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market

Chapter 09 – Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Research Methodology

