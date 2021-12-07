Convertible Top Market to Develop New Growth Story | American Specialty Cars, Webasto, Magna International

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Convertible Top Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Convertible Top market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

American Specialty Cars (United States),Webasto Group (Germany),Magna International (Canada),Valmet Automotive (Finland),Aisin Seiki (Japan),Continental (Germany),Pininfarina (Italy),Standex International (United States),Hoerbiger (Switzerland),Haartz (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Convertible Top:

Convertible tops are a kind of vehicle top that folds or retracts which are typically soft, but recently, some vehicles have been manufactured with hard tops that fold down and can be concealed. It is generally made from canvas or vinyl and fits over a steel, rigid plastic or aluminum frame. When convertible cars were first manufactured, they primarily were made with only two doors. The making of convertibles spiked between the 1950s and 1970s and used to be offered with only a plastic rear window. These days, tops are more durable, and a heated glass window has changed the plastic window in various convertible models. Nevertheless, quite a few convertibles still do come with the plastic rear window.

Convertible Top Market Trends:

Increasing Penetration of Convertible Top in SUVs

Opportunities:

Innovation in Automotive Technology

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Innovations in Materials to Drive the Convertible Top System

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hard Top, Soft Top), Application (Premium Vehicle, Non-Premium Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Material (PVC, Carbon Fiber, Aluminum, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

