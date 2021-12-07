December 7, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Network Traffic Analysis Software Market to See a Big Move with Symantec, Plixer, IBM

3 min read
1 hour ago nidhi

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Network Traffic Analysis Software Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Symantec (United States),Plixer (United States),IBM (United States),Cisco (United States),Palo Alto Networks (United States),NetVizura (Serbia),Progress Software (United States),Kentik (United States),Awake Security (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States),Chronicle Technologies (United States),Bricata (United States)

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/115730-global-network-traffic-analysis-software-market

Brief Snapshot of Network Traffic Analysis Software:

Network traffic analysis software helps in analyzing network traffic in the network on a real-time basis to enhance performance and security. It is also used in evaluating network utilization, and finding any doubtful and malicious packets in a given network. In network traffic analysis, manual and automated techniques are used to study granular-level details within network traffic. Network monitoring and analysis plays an important role in maximizing productivity within a company.

Recently in November 2018, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and networking hardware company Cisco Systems signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) to cooperate in cybersecurity domain by enhancing information sharing and capabilities development.

Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Network Traffic Analysis Software as a Vital Cyber Security Tool

Integration of Network Traffic Analysis Software with Mobile Devices

Opportunities:

Advancement in Network Infrastructure Led to Rise in Demand for Network Traffic Analysis Software

Market Drivers:

Growing Need to Protect Enterprises from Data-breaches Amid Huge Data Influx Which Led to Rise in Cyber-security Threats

Real-time Bandwidth and Network Statistics Gained by Network Traffic Analysis Software Help in Improving Resources Utilization

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-users (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Education, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others)

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/115730-global-network-traffic-analysis-software-market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market:

Chapter 01Network Traffic Analysis Software Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Research Methodology

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/115730-global-network-traffic-analysis-software-market

Key questions answered

  • Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Network Traffic Analysis Software market?
  • What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Network Traffic Analysis Software market?
  • What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Network Traffic Analysis Software market?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)
AMA Research & Media LLP
Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ
New Jersey USA â€“ 08837
Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218
[email protected]

Connect with us at
https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics
https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916
https://twitter.com/amareport

 

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Music Mobile Apps Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Apple Music, Google Play Music, Pandora

58 mins ago nidhi
3 min read

Charcoal Barbecue Equipment Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | Weber-Stephen Products, Char-Broil, CADAC

59 mins ago nidhi
3 min read

Electric Automobile Horn Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Fiamm, Minda, Denso

59 mins ago nidhi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Water Automation and Instrumentation Keyword Market COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario 2028

29 seconds ago theinsightpartners
3 min read

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Keyword Market Report Size, Growth, Share, and Opportunities by 2025

34 seconds ago theinsightpartners
3 min read

Parking Sensors Keyword Market Size, Top Key Players, Types, Applications & Forecasts 2021 – 2028

38 seconds ago theinsightpartners
4 min read

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market Worldwide Growth, Trends,leading Segments & Opportunities to 2027

2 mins ago ambika