Network Traffic Analysis Software Market to See a Big Move with Symantec, Plixer, IBM

Network Traffic Analysis Software Market with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Network Traffic Analysis Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Symantec (United States),Plixer (United States),IBM (United States),Cisco (United States),Palo Alto Networks (United States),NetVizura (Serbia),Progress Software (United States),Kentik (United States),Awake Security (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States),Chronicle Technologies (United States),Bricata (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Network Traffic Analysis Software:

Network traffic analysis software helps in analyzing network traffic in the network on a real-time basis to enhance performance and security. It is also used in evaluating network utilization, and finding any doubtful and malicious packets in a given network. In network traffic analysis, manual and automated techniques are used to study granular-level details within network traffic. Network monitoring and analysis plays an important role in maximizing productivity within a company.

Recently in November 2018, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and networking hardware company Cisco Systems signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) to cooperate in cybersecurity domain by enhancing information sharing and capabilities development.

Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Network Traffic Analysis Software as a Vital Cyber Security Tool

Integration of Network Traffic Analysis Software with Mobile Devices

Opportunities:

Advancement in Network Infrastructure Led to Rise in Demand for Network Traffic Analysis Software

Market Drivers:

Growing Need to Protect Enterprises from Data-breaches Amid Huge Data Influx Which Led to Rise in Cyber-security Threats

Real-time Bandwidth and Network Statistics Gained by Network Traffic Analysis Software Help in Improving Resources Utilization

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-users (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Education, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

