Data Discovery Market to See Booming Growth | QlikTech International AB, Tableau Software, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Data Discovery Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Discovery market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Brief Snapshot of Data Discovery:

Data discovery is the process of obtaining actionable information by finding patterns in data from multiple sources with interactive visual analysis. The increasing number of data day-by-day has created concern among organizations to use them for business profit. However, traditional data discovery methods have now become obsolete as they are time consuming. The need to have real-time analytic has upsurge the demand for data discovery. The organizations are realizing the advantages of data analysis and are using them as a central focus part in their operations. The low-cost cloud model has majorly driven the demand for data discovery in small & medium enterprises.

Data Discovery Market Trends:

Trend For Self-Service Business Intelligence Tools

Opportunities:

Increasing Machine Learning Leading To Increase In Data Generation

High Adoption Rate In Small & Medium Enterprises

Growing Popularity For Data Driven Decision-Making

Market Drivers:

Need for Insights Generation from Multi-Structured Data Sources

Adoption of Big Data Technology

Demand for Data Analysis Services

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Risk Management, Customer Experience Management, Social Network Analytics, Cost Optimization, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Assets Management, Others), Components (Software, Service {Managed Service, Professional Service}), Industry (BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Other), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Type (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Discovery Market:

Chapter 01 – Data Discovery Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Data Discovery Market

Chapter 05 – Global Data Discovery Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Data Discovery Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Data Discovery Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Data Discovery Market

Chapter 09 – Global Data Discovery Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Data Discovery Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Data Discovery Market Research Methodology

