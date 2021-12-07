Europe Health Information Exchange Market Ready to Generates Exciting revenue US$ 976.47 million by 2028

The Europe health information exchange market is expected to reach US$ 976.47 million by 2028 from US$ 467.30 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) are crucial for connecting communities and ensuring patient health records are always available. Healthcare information exchange is an integral and significant element of health information technology (HIT) infrastructure. Healthcare information exchange refers to the deployment of healthcare information electronically.

Major Companies involved are-

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

General Electric Company

Cerner Corporation

Orion Health group of companies

Europe Health Information Exchange Market, By Product 2019-2027

Direct Mediated

Query-based

Consumer Mediated

Europe Health Information Exchange Market, By Application/End-use 2019-2027

Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management

Other Applications

Reasons to buy the report

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe health information exchange market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving the Europe health information exchange market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe health information exchange market.

