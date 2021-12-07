December 7, 2021

Europe Health Information Exchange Market Ready to Generates Exciting revenue US$ 976.47 million by 2028

The Europe health information exchange market is expected to reach US$ 976.47 million by 2028 from US$ 467.30 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) are crucial for connecting communities and ensuring patient health records are always available. Healthcare information exchange is an integral and significant element of health information technology (HIT) infrastructure. Healthcare information exchange refers to the deployment of healthcare information electronically.

To Know How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Europe Health Information Exchange Market | Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00023504

Major Companies involved are-

  • Health Catalyst, Inc.
  • Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
  • General Electric Company
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Orion Health group of companies

 Europe Health Information Exchange Market, By Product 2019-2027

  • Direct Mediated
  • Query-based
  • Consumer Mediated

Europe Health Information Exchange Market, By Application/End-use 2019-2027

  • Web Portal Development
  • Internal Interfacing
  • Workflow Management
  • Other Applications

Buy Full Report with TOC @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00023504

Reasons to buy the report

  • Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe health information exchange market over the next years.
  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
  • Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
  • Identify the major channels driving the Europe health information exchange market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.
  • Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe health information exchange market.

