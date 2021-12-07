Trending Report | Butyl Rubber Market Size 2021 | Industry Overview, by Major Market Type, Application and Competitors

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Butyl rubber is a type of synthetic rubber mostly used in tires and tubes, as it possesses special properties such as permeability to gas, excellent resistance to heat, chemicals & ozone and high low-temperature flexibility. Other than tires and tubes, butyl rubber is also used in sealants, adhesives, protective clothes, pharmaceutical stoppers, closures, vials & tubes, electrical cables, hoses and shoe soles.

Butyl rubber is a type of synthetic rubber mostly used in tires and tubes, as it possesses special properties such as permeability to gas, excellent resistance to heat, chemicals & ozone and high low-temperature flexibility. Other than tires and tubes, butyl rubber is also used in sealants, adhesives, protective clothes, pharmaceutical stoppers, closures, vials & tubes, electrical cables, hoses and shoe soles. A new research report suggests that the butyl rubber market is witnessing a surge in demand from various application areas.

Butyl Rubber Market by Top Manufacturers:

Lanxess AG , ExxonMobil Corporation , PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation), PAO SIBUR Holding , Reliance Industries Limited , Formosa Synthetic Rubber Corporation , Zhejiang Cenway New Synthetic Material Co. Ltd. , Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co., Ltd. , Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

By Product Type

Regular Butyl Rubber, Halo Butyl Rubber, Bromo-Butyl Rubber, Chloro-Butyl Rubber,

By Application

Tires & Tubes, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives & Sealants, Automotive, Others

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Butyl Rubber Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Butyl Rubber market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Butyl Rubber industry.

Different types and applications of Butyl Rubber industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Butyl Rubber Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Butyl Rubber industry.

SWOT analysis of Butyl Rubber Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Butyl Rubber market Forecast.

