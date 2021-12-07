Logistics Service Market Size And Growth Rate By 2028

The Logistics Service Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Logistics Service market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Logistics Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Logistics Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Logistics Service market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Logistics Service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

CEVA Logistics

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK

Nippon Express

FedEx

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

KUEHNE + NAGEL

The growing emphasis towards achieving improved operational efficiencies coupled with the rise in popularity of outsourcing logistics operations and selected supply chain process for reducing the operational costs has gained significant traction across various industries. Moreover, the emergence of third-party logistics and fourth party logistics provider has further boosted the demand for logistics service providers globally. Currently, some of the primary services rendered by the leading logistics provider include freight forwarding, freight management, consulting, route optimization, network analysis, project management, inventory & storage management, and supply chain consultancy among others.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Logistics Service market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Logistics Service market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Logistics Service Market Landscape Logistics Service Market – Key Market Dynamics Logistics Service Market – Global Market Analysis Logistics Service Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type Logistics Service Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application Logistics Service Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound Logistics Service Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Logistics Service Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

