Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems And Information System Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 13.1% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information System Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information System Market: Overview

The global automated passenger counting and information system market was valued at US$ 8,135.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The global automated passenger counting and information system market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in the years to come due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the transportation industry along with the rising demand for real-time transit information. The ease of integration of advanced automated systems along with the ongoing shift towards digitization across the globe is some other key factors for the growth of the global automated passenger counting and information system market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased use of internet-based services is one of the key opportunities for the global automated passenger counting and information system market over the upcoming years. Besides, the risk associated with a breach of trusted information along with the lack of awareness is one of the factors estimated to hamper the global automated passenger counting and information system market growth in the years to come.

Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information System Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global automated passenger counting and information system market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global automated passenger counting and information system market, the demand for automated passenger counting and information system has decreased due to a halt in the transportation activities along with the stop in the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period is presumed to hinder the demand and supply of the product worldwide.

Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information System Market: Report Highlights

Based on the type, in 2020, the passenger information systems category had a major share in the global automated passenger counting and information system market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, in the automated passenger counting system market, the stereoscopic vision category is estimated to witness the highest growth over the upcoming years due to the high adoption of the technology for gathering information from high-volume traffic data.

On the basis of type, in the passenger information system market, the mobile application category is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising use of smartphones along with the increased internet penetration in rural areas.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rising technological adoption along with the growing transportation industry in the region. The large population in the region is another factor for the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market in the years to come.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global automated passenger counting and information system market. For instance, in June 2020, INIT launched a new real-time passenger counting solution that ensures the required social distancing among passengers.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global automated passenger counting, and information system market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country level.

List of Key Players of Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information System Market

Eurotech

Dilax Intelcom GmbH

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc

IRIS-GMBH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Samsung Electronics

Innovation in Traffic Systems SE

Clever Devices Ltd.

GMV Syncromatics

Postec Technology

Others

Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information SystemMarket: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global automated passenger counting and information system market on the basis of:

Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information System Market: By Type

Automated Passenger Counting System

Passenger Information System

Global Automated Passenger Counting Market: By Technology

Stereoscopic Vision

Infrared

Time-of-Flight

Others

Global Automated Passenger Counting Market: By Application

Buses

Trains and Trams

Ferries

Global Passenger Information System Market: By Type

Display Systems

Infotainment Systems

Announcement and Emergency Communication Systems

Mobile Applications

Others

Global Passenger Information Systems Market: By Application

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Global Automated Passenger Counting Systems and Information System Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

